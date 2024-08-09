Nina Brunner (left) and Tanja Hüberli cheer each other on - and confidently win the bronze medal Keystone

The Summer Games come to a conciliatory end for Tanja Hüberli and Nina Brunner. The Swiss duo won the match for third place against Australia's Mariafe Artacho/Taliqua Clancy 21:17, 21:15.

SDA

The two-time European champions Hüberli/Brunner, ninth at the Olympics in Tokyo three years ago, showed their old strength again the day after losing the semi-final, which had brought them five two-set victories in a row in Paris.

The bitter defeat after a missed match point against Melissa Humana-Paredes/Brandie Wilkerson from Canada had no consequences in the bronze medal match. After an even start to the match up to 8:8, the Swiss women were able to pull away with four points in a row to take a 12:8 lead. They held on to this lead to win the first set. The performance of the Central Swiss was even more commanding in the second set, in which they never trailed and were up to eight points ahead (17:9).

Hüberli/Brunner secured Switzerland's third Olympic medal in beach volleyball. Joana Mäder (formerly Heidrich)/Anouk Vergé-Dépré (2021) and Patrick Heuscher/Stefan Kobel (2004) had already secured bronze before the pair from Schwyz and Zug.

BRONZE im Beachvolleyball! 🥉 Tanja Hüberli und Nina Brunner belohnen sich für ein unglaublich starkes Turnier und besiegen die Australierinnen Mariafe/Clancy mit 21:17, 21:15! Herzliche Gratulation! 🇨🇭🔥 pic.twitter.com/XNdVPL5Hzq — Swiss Olympic Team (@swissteam) August 9, 2024

