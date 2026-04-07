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Umbrella organization announces Annual marathon world championships from 2030

SDA

7.4.2026 - 12:41

Alphonce Simbu sprinting to the finish line in Tokyo, which won him World Championship gold a year ago ahead of Germany's Amanal Petros. From 2030, the marathon will no longer be held as part of the World Championships in Athletics
Alphonce Simbu sprinting to the finish line in Tokyo, which won him World Championship gold a year ago ahead of Germany's Amanal Petros. From 2030, the marathon will no longer be held as part of the World Championships in Athletics
Keystone

From 2030, marathon runners will determine their world champions annually in a separate championship and no longer as part of the World Championships in Athletics, which take place every two years.

Keystone-SDA

07.04.2026, 12:41

07.04.2026, 13:33

This was announced by the international governing body World Athletics, which describes it as "a strategic decision in favor of the future of long-distance running".

In 2027 and 2029, the medals will still be awarded at the World Athletics Championships. Athens is being discussed as the host for the premiere in 2030. "We are delighted to be working with Athens - the birthplace of this legendary discipline - to explore the possibility of a stand-alone World Championships in the marathon," said Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics.

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