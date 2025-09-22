The separation was finalized on Monday. dpa

He was Red Bull team principal when the team joined in 2005 and was the team principal during the successes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. Following his dismissal this year, he has now left Red Bull completely.

Christian Horner and Red Bull have finally parted ways. The former Formula 1 team principal left the Austrian company on Monday after more than 20 years. According to media reports, the 51-year-old Briton is said to have received a severance payment in the double-digit millions.

"When we started in 2005, none of us could have imagined the journey ahead - the championships, the races, the people, the memories," said Horner in a statement from Red Bull Racing. He had already been removed as team principal in July.

Horner has led the team to eight drivers' titles since entering Formula 1 in the 2005 season (four times Sebastian Vettel and four times Max Verstappen). Red Bull won the constructors' championship six times under Horner as team principal, and the racing team achieved a total of 124 Grand Prix victories with him.

Things are looking up again at Red Bull

Following accusations by an employee that he had allegedly behaved inappropriately, Horner was no longer uncontroversial. He denied the allegations and an independent investigation exonerated the Briton. Max Verstappen's father Jos, in particular, had publicly criticized Horner during this phase and more or less clearly called for him to be sacked.

This year also saw poor sporting results by Red Bull's standards, but since Laurent Mekies took over, the team has shown an upward trend again. Most recently, defending champion Verstappen won two Grand Prix in a row.

"With his tireless commitment, his experience, his expertise and his innovative thinking, he has made a significant contribution to establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1," said Red Bull's German CEO Oliver Mintzlaff: "Thank you for everything, Christian, you will forever remain an important part of our team history."