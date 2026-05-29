American Sepp Kuss wins the queen stage of the Giro d'Italia in the Dolomites, triumphing in his third Grand Tour. His teammate Jonas Vingegaard consolidates the overall lead.

After the Tour de France and Vuelta, Sepp Kuss also wins a stage at the Giro for the first time: Sepp Kuss. (archive picture).

The queen stage of this year's Giro over 151 km with five big climbs from Feltre to Alleghe did not bring any upheaval in the overall classification. Jonas Vingegaard's Visma team controlled the race without any major problems. The Dane crossed the finish line in fifth place directly behind his closest rival Felix Gall and remains 4:03 minutes ahead of the Austrian. The overall victory will be hard to take from Vingegaard in his first participation in the last two days.

The day went perfectly for Vingegaard and his Dutch team. Sepp Kuss was part of an escape group, didn't have to do any leading work there and then had the best legs on the final climb up the Piani di Pezzè. After stage wins in the Tour de France and the Vuelta, which he even won in 2023, the 31-year-old American completed his palmarès with successes in all three Grands Tours.

Kuss distanced the Canadian Derek Gee by 13 seconds and the Italian Giulio Ciccone by 36 seconds. The three were the last remaining members of the once large leading group. The Gall/Vingegaard duo followed right behind, 39 seconds behind. Australian Jai Hindley improved to 3rd place overall at the expense of Dutchman Thymen Arensman.

The 109th edition of the Tour of Italy concludes with another mountain stage to the ski resort of Piancavallo on Saturday and a circuit around Rome tailored to the sprinters on Sunday.