Serena Williams said goodbye to the tennis public at the US Open in September 2022 Keystone

Serena Williams announces her comeback on the WTA Tour around four years after her retirement.

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The 23-time Grand Slam winner from the USA will receive a wildcard for the doubles at next week's tournament at London's Queen's Club, the organizers announced. "The Queen returns," read a corresponding post on social media.

"The Queen's Club feels like the perfect place to start this next chapter. I've experienced some of the most significant moments of my career on grass and I'm looking forward to competing on one of the sport's most iconic stages again," Williams explained. In London, the 44-year-old will play alongside Canadian Victoria Mboko, who is 25 years her junior.

It is likely that the former world number one and 73-time WTA tournament winner will also serve at the highlight of the grass court season in Wimbledon, where she has triumphed seven times in singles. It is not known whether Serena Williams is also planning to take part in singles tournaments.