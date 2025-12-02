Serena Williams said goodbye to the big tennis stage at the 2022 US Open. Keystone

Serena Williams has not played an official tennis match for more than three years. Now there is speculation about a return in 2026 - the first formal act has been completed. However, the 23-time Grand Slam winner has no intention of returning.

Is the most successful female tennis player in history planning a sensational comeback? The US American Serena Williams has at least informed the responsible International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) that she would like to be included in the international doping control pool again.

Adrian Bassett, a spokesman for the ITIA, confirmed corresponding media reports to the portal "The Athletic": "I don't know if this means that she is returning or just keeping the option open." However, he could say that Williams is back in the testing pool.

Start at US Open 2026?

The portal speculates that a return of the 44-year-old Williams for the mixed competition at next year's US Open in New York is the most likely option. Wild cards are handed out at the two-day competition, and Williams' start would give the not uncontroversial event a major boost.

A comeback for the 23-time Grand Slam tournament winner at an official tournament is theoretically only possible after six months in the test pool. Serena Williams retired from the big tennis stage at the 2022 US Open and had her second child just under a year later.

In the meantime, Serena Williams has spoken out personally on X and made it clear: "I am NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy."

Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy- — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 2, 2025

Sister Venus is on the tour in 2026

Her sister Venus Williams, who is one year older, has already made plans for the upcoming tennis season. The seven-time Grand Slam tournament winner will be competing at the tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, from January 5 to 11. The tournament serves as preparation for the Australian Open (January 12 to February 1), the first major sporting highlight of the new season.

The US-American returned to the tennis tour last summer after a break of around 16 months. After starting in Washington and Cincinnati, she caused a stir at the US Open, but was knocked out in round one despite an impressive performance.

Big breaking news at Bounces:



Serena Williams has applied for reinstatement to tennis, adding herself back into the tennis anti-doping program to set herself up for a comeback to competition in 2026.



Read all the details here:https://t.co/m5JQaLLv62 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) December 2, 2025

