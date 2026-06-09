The 23-time Grand Slam winner played her doubles match alongside Canadian Victoria Mboko at London's Queen's Club and showed straight away that she has not forgotten how to win, some four years after her retirement. The duo defeated the American-New Zealand pairing of Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Erin Routliffe, seeded No. 3, 7:6 (7:2), 6:2.

"I had nothing better to do. I was tired of sitting around at home," joked Williams about the reason for her comeback. The 44-year-old American, who had received a wild card for the grass court tournament, said that it was a lot of fun to compete with Mboko, who is 25 years younger.

Williams is also planning to play in Berlin next week. Both tournaments serve as preparation for the Wimbledon grass court classic, which begins at the end of June. It is likely that the former world number one and 73-time WTA tournament winner will also play at Church Road, where she has triumphed seven times in singles.