In the 59th Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles impressively put defending champions Kansas City in their place in front of the football elite. But a tennis legend steals the show during the half-time break.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Philadelphia Eagles win the 59th Super Bowl, preventing Kansas City from winning a third consecutive title.

The game is already decided at the break. No wonder, all eyes are on the protagonists of the half-time show. A surprise guest steals the show from the football stars. Show more

In the 59th Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles manage an impressive revenge for their defeat two years ago. Quarterback Jalen Hurts' team wins the NFL's grand final 40:22 and thus the Super Bowl for the second time since 2017.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, clearly missed out on the "threepeat" they were aiming for, their third title in a row. Patrick Mahomes and his team were dominated - from A to Z. Already at half-time and with a 0:24 deficit, the matter was actually over.

Cooper, Sandler, Messi - and Serena Williams

If the game leaves something to be desired in terms of excitement, then the show surrounding the sporting event becomes even more important. Stars such as Bradley Cooper, Adam Sandler, Paul McCartney and Lionel Messi do not miss the duel in the "Caesars Superdome" in New Orleans. Donald Trump is the first sitting US president to attend the Super Bowl.

This year's half-time show will feature Kendrick Lamar, who will perform his five Grammy-winning "diss track" against Canadian rapper Drake ("Not Like Us") on stage despite the threat of a lawsuit. The show is repeatedly interrupted by actor Samuel L. Jackson, who comments on Lamar's performance as the embodiment of the American character Uncle Sam.

However, a surprise guest steals the show from Lamar, Jackson and co. Tennis legend Serena Williams makes her grand entrance in the half-time show - and delights an audience of millions with an unexpected dance interlude to "Not Like Us".