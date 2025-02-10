  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Tennis legend demonstrates tact Serena Williams steals the show from the football stars at the Super Bowl

Luca Betschart

10.2.2025

In the 59th Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles impressively put defending champions Kansas City in their place in front of the football elite. But a tennis legend steals the show during the half-time break.

10.02.2025, 10:42

10.02.2025, 11:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Philadelphia Eagles win the 59th Super Bowl, preventing Kansas City from winning a third consecutive title.
  • The game is already decided at the break. No wonder, all eyes are on the protagonists of the half-time show. A surprise guest steals the show from the football stars.
Show more

In the 59th Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles manage an impressive revenge for their defeat two years ago. Quarterback Jalen Hurts' team wins the NFL's grand final 40:22 and thus the Super Bowl for the second time since 2017.

Revenge in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia Eagles completely humiliate Kansas City Chiefs

Revenge in the Super BowlPhiladelphia Eagles completely humiliate Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs, on the other hand, clearly missed out on the "threepeat" they were aiming for, their third title in a row. Patrick Mahomes and his team were dominated - from A to Z. Already at half-time and with a 0:24 deficit, the matter was actually over.

Cooper, Sandler, Messi - and Serena Williams

If the game leaves something to be desired in terms of excitement, then the show surrounding the sporting event becomes even more important. Stars such as Bradley Cooper, Adam Sandler, Paul McCartney and Lionel Messi do not miss the duel in the "Caesars Superdome" in New Orleans. Donald Trump is the first sitting US president to attend the Super Bowl.

Federer and Seal as a seal. These five commercials will be remembered from the Super Bowl

Federer and Seal as a sealThese five commercials will be remembered from the Super Bowl

This year's half-time show will feature Kendrick Lamar, who will perform his five Grammy-winning "diss track" against Canadian rapper Drake ("Not Like Us") on stage despite the threat of a lawsuit. The show is repeatedly interrupted by actor Samuel L. Jackson, who comments on Lamar's performance as the embodiment of the American character Uncle Sam.

However, a surprise guest steals the show from Lamar, Jackson and co. Tennis legend Serena Williams makes her grand entrance in the half-time show - and delights an audience of millions with an unexpected dance interlude to "Not Like Us".

Serena Williams attracts attention during the Super Bowl halftime break.
Serena Williams attracts attention during the Super Bowl halftime break.
Picture: Keystone

More from the department

65th rank. Bencic makes a big leap and is once again the best Swiss player in the world rankings

65th rankBencic makes a big leap and is once again the best Swiss player in the world rankings

Jalen Hurts shows all his critics.

Jalen Hurts shows all his critics"Can't control what people think"

Kansas City Chiefs without a chance. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs without a chanceThe Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl

Basketball. Swiss women go to the European Championships for the first time since 1956 thanks to a resounding win over Bosnia

BasketballSwiss women go to the European Championships for the first time since 1956 thanks to a resounding win over Bosnia

St. Moritz. Rogue Spirit wins the sprint at the White Turf opener

St. MoritzRogue Spirit wins the sprint at the White Turf opener