Sergio Pérez's father is fed up with the criticism of his son. He makes a gaffe that also triggers criticism from the Formula 1 driver.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Antonio Pérez Garibay, the father of Formula 1 driver Sergio Pérez, made a gaffe in a podcast against Ralf Schumacher, who has made his homosexuality public.

Schumacher reacted calmly to the homophobic remarks and said: "I would also stand behind my son 100 percent and try to help. I'm not angry with him."

For his part, Sergio Pérez makes it clear: "I don't share any of my father's views." Show more

Formula 1 driver Sergio Pérez has criticized his father for homophobic comments about former racing driver Ralf Schumacher. "First of all, I don't agree with any of his comments," said the Red Bull driver from Mexico on the sidelines of the race in Las Vegas on Sky Sports: "I think he made a mistake in that regard. I don't share any of his views." At the same time, however, he "can't control what my father says, I can only control what I say," the 34-year-old emphasized in the USA.

Ralf Schumacher, the brother of record Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher and father of a son, had repeatedly criticized the out-of-form Sergio Pérez on Sky TV in the past. Most recently, he even doubted whether the experienced driver would even be allowed to finish the season for world champion Max Verstappen's racing team. Schumacher made his homosexuality public in the summer.

Pérez's father offends in tone

Antonio Pérez Garibay recently commented on the constant criticism of his son in a podcast on the TV channel ESPN, but he did not mention the name Ralf Schumacher. "There is a driver who was in Formula 1 and is now a journalist who first said that Checo was already out of Red Bull and then came out in the weeks that followed. I don't know if he was in love with Checo," said Pérez senior, whose son's nickname is Checo.

"There are a lot of strange things," he continued, "and you don't know if he's a journalist, if he's a woman or a man," but Schumacher's word is in doubt.

Schumacher: "I'm not angry with him"

Ralf Schumacher himself reacted calmly to Pérez senior's words and even showed understanding. "I would also stand behind my son 100 percent and try to help. That's what you do as a father," Schumacher wrote on social media.

As far as the style was concerned, he would be different, "but we know Mr. Perez with all his emotions. That's why I'm not angry with him," Schumacher continued. From his point of view, however, "results on the track would be the better argument".

