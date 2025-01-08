Different directions: Zug's Andreas Wingerli (number 40) cheers, Servette's Giancarlo Chanton has to digest another disappointment. Picture: Keystone

Genève-Servette are still struggling in the National League after the change of coach. In Zug, the Geneva team lost 7-4 in their only game on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the fifth game since the dismissal of championship coach Jan Cadieux shortly before the New Year, Servette suffered their third defeat. Zug made the decisive difference within three and a half minutes in the middle third thanks to goals from Swiss key players Grégory Hofmann and Lino Martschini twice, from 1:1 to 4:1.

Although Geneva, now coached by Yorick Treille and Rikard Franzen, got as close as one goal again, Mike Künzle extinguished the flash in the pan by making it 5:3 in the 45th minute.

The EVZ thus responded to Monday's overtime defeat in Lausanne and consolidated its place in the top 6. Servette is a welcome opponent for the Central Swiss anyway, celebrating their sixth win in a row against the Romands.

Telegram and ranking:

Zug - Genève-Servette 7:4 (1:1, 3:2, 3:1)

6969 spectators. - SR Lemelin (USA)/Gerber, Gnemmi/Huguet. - Goals: 3rd Bertaggia (Pouliot) 0:1. 11th Wingerli (Olofsson, Hofmann) 1:1. 27th (26:15) Hofmann (Wingerli) 2:1. 27th (26:51) Martschini (Kovar, Hansson) 3:1. 30th Martschini (Johnson, Hofmann) 4:1. 36th Pouliot (Granlund, Manninen/powerplay goal) 4:2. 38th Le Coultre (Bertaggia) 4:3. 45. Künzle (Simion) 5:3. 48. Simion (Martschini/power play goal) 6:3. 56. (55:16) Künzle (Wingerli, Hansson/power play goal) 7:3. 57. (56:14) Praplan (Pouliot/power play goal) 7:4. - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes against Zug, 8 times 2 minutes plus playing time (Manninen) against Genève-Servette. - PostFinance top scorers: Martschini; Manninen.

Zug: Genoni; Bengtsson, Muggli; Schlumpf, Carlsson; Hansson, Tobias Geisser; Johnson; Martschini, Kovar, Herzog; Wingerli, Olofsson, Hofmann; Simion, Senteler, Künzle; Eggenberger, Leuenberger, Biasca.

Genève-Servette: Raanta; Karrer, Lennström; Jacquemet, Le Coultre; Chanton, Berni; Schneller; Granlund, Manninen, Hartikainen; Praplan, Jooris, Timashov; Bertaggia, Pouliot, Miranda; Völlmin, Cavalleri, Loosli.

Remarks: Zug without Riva, Stadler (both injured), Balestra (sick) and Vozenilek (extra foreigner), Genève-Servette without Descloux, Hischier, Richard and Rod (all injured).