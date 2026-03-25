Lausanne puts rival Servette under pressure with away win Keystone

The first break has been made in the Léman derby between Genève-Servette and Lausanne. The Vaud side win 5:2 in Geneva and now lead the quarter-final series 2:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lausanne's 3:1 by Austin Czarnik (38.) was a feast for the eyes: The American shot the puck into the goal from the air. Geneva were no longer able to respond in the final period. On the contrary: in the 55th minute, defenceman Inaki Baragano increased the lead to 4:1 with his third goal of the season. Servette found an answer to this with Vili Saarijärvi making it 2:4, but just 72 seconds later Drake Caggiula made it 5:2 in overtime.

Prior to that, Servette had beaten LHC four times in a row in front of their home crowd.

Servette had a 14:9 shot ratio in the first period, but the visitors still led 2:1. Ken Jäger gave Lausanne the lead in the 5th minute after just nine seconds on the first power play of the game. The Swiss Olympic participant reacted with lightning speed after a rebound. It was Lausanne's fourth overtime goal of the series. Servette also took advantage of its first power play in the 10th minute and equalized through Vincent Praplan to make it 1:1. Erik Brännström was responsible for the 2:1 in the 18th minute, with Geneva goalie Stéphane Charlin not cutting the best figure.

The home advantage now lies with Lausanne. Servette, who are third in the qualifiers, will have to respond on Friday away from home.

Telegram:

Genève-Servette - Lausanne 2:5 (1:2, 0:1, 1:2)

7135 spectators (sold out). - SR Stolc (SVK)/Dipietro, Stalder/Francey. - Goals: 5th Jäger (Riat/powerplay goal) 0:1. 10th Praplan (powerplay goal) 1:1. 18th Brännström 1:2. 38th Czarnik (Suomela, Kahun) 1:3. 55th Baragano (Brännström) 1:4. 57th (56:02) Saarijärvi (powerplay goal) 2:4. 58 (57:14) Caggiula (Rochette, Riat/power play goal) 2:5 - Penalties: 8 times 2 plus 2 times 10 minutes (Rod, Sutter) plus added time (Rutta) against Genève-Servette, 9 times 2 minutes against Lausanne. - PostFinance top scorers: Granlund; Czarnik.

Genève-Servette: Charlin; Rutta, Berni; Saarijärvi, Chanton; Karrer, Le Coultre; Sutter; Puljujärvi, Manninen, Granlund; Bozon, Jooris, Vesey; Praplan, Pouliot, Hischier; Miranda, Verboon, Rod; Ignatavicius.

Lausanne: Pasche; Baragano, Brännström; Niku, Marti; Heldner, Sansonnens; Nathan Vouardoux, Fiedler; Riat, Rochette, Caggiula; Czarnik, Suomela, Kahun; Fuchs, Jäger, Zehnder; Prassl, Bougro, Douay.

Remarks: Genève-Servette without Richard (injured) and Brassard (extra foreigner), Lausanne without Oksanen (injured). Genève-Servette without a goalkeeper from 56:22 to 56:35 and 58:15 to 60:00.