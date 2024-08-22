Marco Schwarz suffers a setback on his way back. Keystone

Marco Schwarz has suffered a setback on his way back to the race track. The Austrian has to miss out on the training camp in Chile due to a bulging disc.

The problem in his lumbar spine was discovered by doctors during an examination Schwarz had in Innsbruck due to back pain. Dr. Michael Gabl operated on the Carinthian and the procedure was followed by a rest period of several weeks. Schwarz will therefore have to skip the planned four-week trip to El Colorado in Chile. It is not yet clear when he will be able to return to full training.

"The initial diagnosis was a shock, of course, because I was really looking forward to Chile after the intensive rehab phase. I kept feeling my back over the summer - and the pain has become worse in the last week. We wanted to clarify the matter before we left for Chile and then received this diagnosis. After a period of rest, I'll use the time to get one hundred percent fit again. After that, I want to get back into full training," said Schwarz.

The 29-year-old all-rounder suffered a torn cruciate ligament, a torn inner meniscus and cartilage damage in his right knee in a crash in the World Cup downhill in Bormio last December. Schwarz was regarded as Marco Odermatt's biggest challenger in the battle for victory in the overall World Cup, among other things.

