At the European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy, seven Swiss boats impressed by advancing past the heats.

Kai Schätzle wins his heat at the European Championships in Varese and advances to the semifinals

As the fastest in his heat, Kai Schätzle easily qualified for the semifinals in the single sculls. In the women’s competition, Aurelia-Maxima Janzen also qualified for the semifinals in the single sculls thanks to her time.

Meanwhile, Patrick Brunner and Jonah Plock are already in the running for medals after qualifying for the final in the coxless pair. The duo most recently won bronze at the World Cup in Lucerne.

Medals are also on the line for the women’s team, with Salome Ulrich and Fabienne Schweizer competing in the coxless pair and the coxless four featuring Lisa Lötscher, Flavia Lötscher, Célia Dupré, and Nina Wettstein. The coxless pair featuring Olivia Roth and Sofia Meakin—competing in their second regatta together in this event—also qualified for the final, as did para-rower Claire Ghiringhelli in the single sculls.

The only Swiss boat to be eliminated in the heats was the men's quadruple sculls, featuring Maurin Lange, Raphaël Ahumada, Bojan Reuffurth, and Donat Vonder Mühll.