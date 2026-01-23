World Championship leader Kimi Antonelli, driving a Mercedes, will also start from pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. So far this season, a Silver Arrow has started from the front of the grid in every race.

The young Italian has been performing flawlessly so far on the longest track of the season (7,004 m). Antonelli set the fastest time in both Practice Sessions 2 and 3 ahead of qualifying. In qualifying, he relegated Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Lando Norris (McLaren) to the next spots. Verstappen and world champion Norris had also shone earlier in practice. However, Lando Norris will be set back ten grid positions due to an engine change.

This leaves McLaren with only 6th (Oscar Piastri) and 13th on the grid. Lewis Hamilton crashed shortly before qualifying during the third free practice session, but was able to return to the track in the repaired car and secured a spot on the third row of the grid.

Gabriel Bortoleto qualified ninth for Audi, the team that succeeded Sauber, and will start the race from the fourth row thanks to Norris’s grid penalty. Bortoleto was 1.3 seconds slower than Antonelli. Nico Hülkenberg in the second Audi qualified in 14th place.