  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

French Open Seventh win in a row for Poland's Maja Chwalinska

SDA

1.6.2026 - 17:00

Maja Chwalinska reaches the quarter-finals in her first appearance at the French Open
Maja Chwalinska reaches the quarter-finals in her first appearance at the French Open
Keystone

Poland's Maja Chwalinska is the first qualifier in six years to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open. The 24-year-old easily defeated Diane Parry of France 6:3, 6:2.

Keystone-SDA

01.06.2026, 17:00

Chwalinska's high-flying performance in Paris came without warning. The left-hander, who is only 164 centimetres tall, had only won two matches on clay on the WTA Tour before Roland Garros and had competed almost exclusively at the second-highest tournament level this year.

Within two weeks, Chwalinska played herself into a little frenzy. She made it through qualifying for the first time in Paris, celebrated her maiden victory against a top 50 player (6:4, 6:0 against Elise Mertens in the second round) and is now the third Polish woman to reach the last eight at the most important clay tournament on the tour. In the next world rankings, she will move up from 133rd place into the top 50.

Against the last Frenchwoman in the tournament, Diane Parry (WTA 92), Chwalinska played with the confidence of seven consecutive victories. The surprise player only had to fend off one break point on Court Philipp-Chatrier. For her part, she took the service from the local player three times.

Chwalinska moves on to the quarter-finals against the Russian Anna Kalinskaya (WTA 24), who beat the Austrian Anastasia Potapova 10:7 in a super tie-break. Potapova had defeated defending champion Coco Gauff in the previous round.

More from the department

WTA Tour. Serena Williams announces comeback

WTA TourSerena Williams announces comeback

Only silver again. Reto Suri on defeat in the final:

Only silver againReto Suri on defeat in the final: "This defeat will certainly resonate for a long time"

French Open. Daniel Vallejo loses half of his prize money

French OpenDaniel Vallejo loses half of his prize money