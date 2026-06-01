Maja Chwalinska reaches the quarter-finals in her first appearance at the French Open Keystone

Poland's Maja Chwalinska is the first qualifier in six years to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open. The 24-year-old easily defeated Diane Parry of France 6:3, 6:2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Chwalinska's high-flying performance in Paris came without warning. The left-hander, who is only 164 centimetres tall, had only won two matches on clay on the WTA Tour before Roland Garros and had competed almost exclusively at the second-highest tournament level this year.

Within two weeks, Chwalinska played herself into a little frenzy. She made it through qualifying for the first time in Paris, celebrated her maiden victory against a top 50 player (6:4, 6:0 against Elise Mertens in the second round) and is now the third Polish woman to reach the last eight at the most important clay tournament on the tour. In the next world rankings, she will move up from 133rd place into the top 50.

Against the last Frenchwoman in the tournament, Diane Parry (WTA 92), Chwalinska played with the confidence of seven consecutive victories. The surprise player only had to fend off one break point on Court Philipp-Chatrier. For her part, she took the service from the local player three times.

Chwalinska moves on to the quarter-finals against the Russian Anna Kalinskaya (WTA 24), who beat the Austrian Anastasia Potapova 10:7 in a super tie-break. Potapova had defeated defending champion Coco Gauff in the previous round.