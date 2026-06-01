Poland's Maja Chwalinska is the first qualifier in six years to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open. The 24-year-old easily defeated Diane Parry of France 6:3, 6:2.

Chwalinska's high-flying performance in Paris came without warning. The left-hander, who is only 164 centimetres tall, had only won two matches on clay on the WTA Tour before Roland Garros and had competed almost exclusively at the second-highest tournament level this year.

Within two weeks, Chwalinska played herself into a little frenzy. She made it through qualifying for the first time in Paris, celebrated her maiden victory against a top 50 player (6:4, 6:0 against Elise Mertens in the second round) and is now the third Polish woman to reach the last eight at the most important clay tournament on the tour. In the next world rankings, she will move up from 133rd place into the top 50.

Against the last Frenchwoman in the tournament, Diane Parry (WTA 92), Chwalinska played with the confidence of seven consecutive victories. The surprise player only had to fend off one break point on Court Philipp-Chatrier. For her part, she took the service from the local player three times.

Chwalinska moves on to the quarter-finals against the Russian Anna Kalinskaya (WTA 24), who beat the Austrian Anastasia Potapova 10:7 in a super tie-break. Potapova had beaten defending champion Coco Gauff in the previous round.

The other finalist from last year is through to the next round: World number one Aryna Sabalenka beat Naomi Osaka (WTA 16) of Japan 7:5, 6:3 in the first women's match in the Paris Night Session for three years. In the quarter-finals, the Belarusian will face Russia's Diana Schnaider (WTA 23).

Berrettini beats the Sinner conqueror

Matteo Berrettini, the world number 105, is the surprise guest in the men's quarter-finals. The 30-year-old, injury-prone Italian beat Juan Manuel Cerundolo from Argentina, the conqueror of Jannik Sinner, 6:3, 7:6 (7:2), 7:6 (8:6) in the round of 16. Together with Alexander Zverev, the former top 10 player from Rome is the only remaining former Grand Slam finalist (Wimbledon 2021).

In the quarter-finals, Berrettini will face either his compatriot and ranked neighbor Matteo Arnaldi (ATP 104) or the American Frances Tiafoe (ATP 22).