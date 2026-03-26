A terrible scene at the Ski Jumping World Cup final. The young Slovenian Nik Heberle has a serious fall during a jump and has to be taken to hospital. But the all-clear has already been given.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you A serious fall overshadows the start of the Ski Jumping World Cup final in Planica.

The 21-year-old Slovenian Nik Heberle lost control while flying in, crashed heavily and initially lay motionless.

The hospital gave the all-clear, as serious head or spinal injuries could apparently be ruled out. Show more

The Ski Jumping World Cup final in Planica, Slovenia, should have been a great end to the season. However, the event was overshadowed by a serious fall on the very first day.

On Wednesday, Nik Heberle, of all people, was caught out. The 21-year-old Slovenian crashed while flying in before the actual competition.

Motionless under the jump

Heberle lost control shortly after his take-off and hit the snow hard. He lost his skis, skidded meters down the slope and rolled over several times. He ended up lying motionless.

Rescue workers rushed to help and treated the local hero for several minutes. In the end, he was transported away on a rescue sled and taken to the nearby Jesenice hospital. He is said to have regained consciousness.

The all-clear was then given at the hospital. According to the Slovenian media, initial examinations have ruled out serious injuries to the head or spine. Nevertheless, Heberle has to stay in hospital for the time being.