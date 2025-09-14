Lobalu holds back in the first few kilometers and simply makes sure that he doesn't lose touch. Lap after lap, the 27-year-old worked his way forward and positioned himself before the last kilometer.

When Andreas Almgren increases the pace, Lobalu loses ground and has to let go. The Swiss had nothing more to do with the decision on the last lap.

Frenchman Jimmy Gressier sensationally wins the thrilling final sprint. The 28-year-old came out on top ahead of Yomif Kejelcha from Ethiopia and Andreas Almgren from Sweden. Lobalu finishes in 14th place.

"I don't know why it's so hot," says Dominic Lobalu with a bag of ice on his head in an interview on SRF. The temperatures in Tokyo are very hot and the humidity is high.

Lobalu is very satisfied with his race, given the conditions - he was unable to train properly before the World Championships due to a muscle injury.

At the end, the 27-year-old apologizes for his performance and says with a smile: "It will be better next time."