The World Championships in Athletics will take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21. Switzerland will be at the start with some medal hopes. Here we keep you up to date with the most important decisions.
The most important decisions of the day
- Preliminary heat: 400 m, men, Lionel Spitz eliminated
- Final: Discus throw, women, winner Valarie Allman (USA)
- Semi-final: 100 m, women, Géraldine Frey and Salome Kora eliminated
- Final: 10,000 m, men, winner Jimmy Gressier (FRA), Lobalu 14th.
- Final: Long jump, women, winner Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA)
- Final: 100 m, women, winner Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA)
- Final: 100 m, men, winner Oblique Seville (JAM)
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
That's it from day 2 of the World Championships in Tokyo
The spectacle of the 100 m brings the second evening session of this year's World Championships to a close. Thank you for reading and cheering us on, see you soon!
Seville becomes world champion - Lyles disappointed
The tension is huge ahead of the men's 100 m final. Too much for Letsile Tebogo - he starts too early and is disqualified for his false start. Nevertheless, he bids farewell to the crowd with applause.
Thompson comes off best on his second attempt. The Jamaican leads the race for a long time, but is beaten in the end by compatriot Oblique Seville. He crosses the finish line in 9.77 seconds - a personal best.
Kishane Thompson finishes second ahead of the dethroned American Noah Lyles. The Jamaicans celebrate a double victory in front of Usain Bolt.
Jefferson-Wooden world champion over 100 m
What a race from Melissa Jefferson-Wooden! The US-American runs away from everyone right from the start and finishes in 10.61 seconds - a world record! This makes her the fourth fastest woman in history.
Tina Clayton runs a personal best of 10.76 and "only" finishes second. Olympic champion Julien Alfred finishes third. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bids farewell to the world stage with a sixth place.
Davis-Woodhall world champion in the long jump
Suddenly the national stadium holds its breath: Mihambo flies very far on her last attempt. But she doesn't hit the bar and so her jump is invalid.
Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall is crowned world champion for the first time. The German Mihambo comes second, the Colombian Linares finishes the competition in 3rd place.
Frenchman takes gold - Lobalu beaten
Lobalu holds back in the first few kilometers and simply makes sure that he doesn't lose touch. Lap after lap, the 27-year-old worked his way forward and positioned himself before the last kilometer.
When Andreas Almgren increases the pace, Lobalu loses ground and has to let go. The Swiss had nothing more to do with the decision on the last lap.
Frenchman Jimmy Gressier sensationally wins the thrilling final sprint. The 28-year-old came out on top ahead of Yomif Kejelcha from Ethiopia and Andreas Almgren from Sweden. Lobalu finishes in 14th place.
"I don't know why it's so hot," says Dominic Lobalu with a bag of ice on his head in an interview on SRF. The temperatures in Tokyo are very hot and the humidity is high.
Lobalu is very satisfied with his race, given the conditions - he was unable to train properly before the World Championships due to a muscle injury.
At the end, the 27-year-old apologizes for his performance and says with a smile: "It will be better next time."
Mihambo gets closer to Davis-Woodhall
The German approaches the US American's best mark (7.08 m) with a leap to 6.99 m in her fourth attempt. Tara Davis-Woodhall senses Mihambo breathing down her neck and moves ahead again with her fourth jump. She jumps 7.13 m - a world best for the year. Colombia's Natalia Linares is still third with 6.85 m.
Start of the men's 10,000 m
Dominic Lobalu, a Swiss athlete, will also start in this race. His participation was in doubt due to his lack of form, but now he is taking part after all.
Women's long jump final underway
In the meantime, the women's long jump competition has also begun. The ailing Annik Kälin missed out on qualification in the semi-finals yesterday.
Top favorite Tara Davis-Woodhall leads the way with her first attempt at 7.08 meters. Natalia Linares from Colombia can't keep up yet with 6.75 meters. Germany's Malaika Mihambo and the Netherlands' Pauline Hondema are in third place with 6.60 meters.
Favorites in the final
The US American Noah Lyles qualifies for the final of the 100 m in 9.92 seconds. Kishane Thompson and Kenneth Bednarek follow suit in the second semi-final. They beat the competition with a time of 9.85 seconds.
Oblique Seville also sets a fast time in the last semi-final. The Jamaican runs 9.86 to reach the final. Co-favorite Letsile Tebogo also manages to qualify. Gift Leotlela makes it into the final as the lucky loser.
Jefferson-Wooden flies into the final
Top favorite Melissa Jefferson-Wooden runs into the final with a time of 10.74 seconds. Tina Clayton finishes second with 10.90 seconds. Defending champion Richardson just makes it into the final as the lucky loser.
Alfred in slow gear - Frey also eliminated
With a time of 10.93 seconds, Julien Alfred wins the second semi-final and makes it to the final at a slow pace. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also qualifies directly for the final.
Géraldine Frey also finished seventh with a time of 11.34 seconds and, like Salome Kora, was eliminated.
"When I looked around the call room and saw the really big athletes, it was very special," Frey told SRF. "Making it to the final would have been nothing short of a miracle. My goal was not to finish last in my series and I actually managed that."
She was torn by the big names in her heat. "You want to concentrate on your own competition, but it's a bit of a fangirl moment when you have Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and the Olympic champion next to you."
Kora has no chance - Ta Lou-Smith and Jackson in the final
Nervousness is high before the first semi-final. Many flinch at the first attempt, resulting in a false start. But the second attempt goes well. Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith and Shericka Jackson run under 11 seconds and qualify for the final. Co-favorite Sha'Carri Richardson finishes in exactly 11 seconds and is the first lucky loser.
Salome Kora has no chance from the start and finishes second last in her semi-final with a time of 11.30 seconds.
"I gave it my all. But I didn't recover very well," says Salome Kora in an interview with SRF. She needs to recover better in order to give it her all again the next day.
Nevertheless, she was able to enjoy her first appearance at these World Championships: "I felt better about how I approached the races. I really enjoyed it." The 4x100 m relay is still on the agenda for her.
Discus throw gold goes to the USA
Valarie Allman is not overtaken in the final round and secures the World Championship gold medal for the first time. The 30-year-old wins ahead of Jorinde van Klinken from the Netherlands and Silinda Morales from Cuba.
Tension rises
The semi-finals of the women's 100 m are just around the corner. Salome Kora runs in the first semi-final, Géraldine Frey is scheduled for the second. The first two in each heat and the two best lucky losers qualify for the final.
Allman still untouchable
Two-time Olympic champion Valarie Allman throws 69.48 m in her fifth attempt. She thus consolidates her first place. Van Klinken is in second place and the Cuban Silinda Morales in third.
Olympic champion misses high jump final
Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi, whose form before this World Championships raised questions, misses out on qualifying for the final in the high jump. The Olympic champion from Tokyo 2020 and world champion from Budapest 2023 fails at a height of 2.21 m. 2.30 m needed to reach the final.
No surprises in the women's 400 m
The preliminary heats of the women's 400 m are underway on the track. There have been no surprises. All the favorites have qualified confidently for the semi-finals.
Women's discus throw underway
The decision will go to the US-American Valarie Allman. The two-time Olympic champion begins the competition with a throw of 67.63 meters. The Dutchwoman Jorinde van Klinken follows with 67.50 meters.
Lionel Spitz is eliminated
The 24-year-old shows a great run and is with the crowd until the last 70 meters. When the others around him shift up a gear, he has to let them go. He finishes seventh with a time of 45.57 seconds.
"I crossed the finish line and knew that I could have done better. It was a disaster at the back," said Spitz in an interview with SRF after the race.
He was satisfied with the first 350 meters, after that he was too tense and could no longer keep up. "You want to push, but then you realize that you're standing still. You can imagine it as if you suddenly had a concrete block on your leg."
Start of the 2nd evening session
The evening session of today's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo is about to start! There is already a Swiss athlete in the first event. Lionel Spitz is running in the preliminary heat of the men's 400m. Will he make it to the semi-finals?
The most important news from the night
Ditaji Kambundji is ready for the showdown on Monday with the semi-finals and final in the hurdles sprint. On Sunday in the preliminary heat over 100 m hurdles, the athlete from Bern put in a confident performance.
With a technically clean, but also controlled run, the 23-year-old achieved the eighth-best time of 12.59 seconds. In addition to a strong classification, the Swiss record of 12.40 seconds should also be broken on Monday.
Big surprise in the men's 1500 m
There was a big surprise on Sunday night in the Tokyo National Stadium. Jakob Ingebritsen, Olympic and world champion in the 1500 m, got stuck in the preliminaries. The Norwegian, plagued by Achilles tendon problems, only finished eighth and thus remained outside the top six who secured qualification for the semi-finals. Now he still has the 5000 m left - he already has Olympic and World Championship gold at home.
Kenyan wins marathon gold
In a thrilling final sprint, the Kenyan Olympic champion from Tokyo 2020 Peres Jepchirchir won her first gold medal. She won with a time of 2:24:43 hours, just ahead of Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa.
The bronze medal went somewhat surprisingly to Julia Paternain from Uruguay. She crossed the finish line with a time of 2:27:23 hours. The 25-year-old couldn't believe it at the finish line and looked around in disbelief. She thought the race wasn't over yet. In the end, she was still able to celebrate her success.
The Swiss at the World Championships
Swiss Athletics has called up 22 female athletes and 9 male athletes for the World Championships in Athletics.
The Swiss World Championship squad
- Men: Timothé Mumenthaler (200 m) William Reais (200 m), Lionel Spitz (400 m), Ivan Pelizza (800 m), Dominic Lobalu (5000 m and 10,000 m), Jason Joseph (110 m hurdles) Julien Bonvin (400 m). Simon Ehammer (long jump, decathlon). Simon Wieland (javelin).
- Women: Géraldine Frey (100 m, 4x100 m), Salomé Kora (100 m, 4x100 m), Léonie Pointet (200 m, 4x100 m), Lore Hoffmann (800 m), Veronica Vancardo (800 m, 4x400 m), Audrey Werro (800 m, 4x400 m), Lilly Nägeli (1500 m), Joceline Wind (1500 m), Ditaji Kambundji (100 m hurdles), Lea Bachmann (pole vault), Angelica Moser (pole vault), Pascale Stöcklin (pole vault), Annik Kälin (long jump, heptathlon), Miryam Mazenauer (shot put), Céline Bürgi (4x100 m), Ajla Del Ponte (4x100 m), Emma van Camp (4x100 m), Iris Caligiuri (4x400 m), Annina Fahr (4x400 m), Catia Gubelmann (4x400 m), Julia Niederberger (4x400 m), Lena Wernli (4x400 m).
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
The World Championships in Athletics start on Saturday, September 13 and run until Sunday, September 21. The competitions will take place in Tokyo.