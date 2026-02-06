The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- Cross-country skiing, freestyle men, 10 km: 🥇 Johannes Klaebo
- Biathlon, sprint men, 10 km: 🥇 Fillon Maillet
- Snowboard, cross women: 🥇 Josie Baff
- Speed skating, 10,000 m men: 🥇 Metodej Jilek
- Figure skating, single skating men, free skating: 🥇 Mikhail Shaidorov
- Snowboard, halfpipe men: 🥇 Yuto Totsuka
- 21:10: Ice field hockey men, Canada vs. Switzerland
- Skeleton men, heat 4: 🥇 Matt Weston
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
Scotty James misses out on Olympic gold again
Spectacular tricks, numerous crashes and a snowboarding superstar who had to settle for Olympic silver, just like four years ago. The decision in the halfpipe was full of emotion.
Yuto Totsuka from Japan took the gold medal. Just 1.5 points behind, Australian Scotty James had to settle for silver, as in 2022, while bronze went to another Japanese rider, Ryusei Yamada. Four competitors received more than 90 of the maximum possible 100 points from the jury.
American snowboarding legend Shaun White had to watch in the audience as the top favorite, Australian Scotty James, crashed twice. The qualification winner would probably have won gold with his third run if he hadn't touched the snow with his backside on his last trick. Scotty James was world champion four times, won the X-Games several times, but will probably only get one more chance at the Olympic Games. The Melbourne native turns 32 in the summer.
-
Snowboard crosser Noémie Wiedmer makes it to the final - and comes fourth
Noémie Wiedmer confidently qualifies for the Olympic final of the women's boardercross in Livigno. Despite a great performance, the 18-year-old from the Bernese Oberland did not end up with a medal, finishing in fourth place. Gold goes to the Australian Josie Baff.
Wiedmer, 2024 Youth Olympic Champion and runner-up at the Junior World Championships, is still without a top three finish in the World Cup. Her best result is 4th place last March in Gudauri, Georgia.
After breaking her wrist at the end of December, Wiedmer was unable to compete in any races in January.
-
Urgent proceedings concerning the exclusion of Ukrainian Heraskevych are underway
The summary proceedings concerning the exclusion of the Ukrainian Vladislav Heraskevych from the Olympic skeleton competitions have begun in a hotel in Milan. The 27-year-old is fighting in a hearing before the ad hoc commission of the International Sports Court Cas against the decision of the responsible world federation IBSF to disqualify him from the races in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
The background to this was that Heraskevych had refused to refrain from wearing a helmet with pictures of fellow athletes killed in the war against Russia, which was banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The IOC prohibits political messages during competitions and had repeatedly asked the Ukrainian to use a different helmet. Heraskevych argues that there have already been similar cases at the Olympics without drastic sanctions and sees no breach of the rules.
Return to competition difficult
Before the Cas, he is demanding that the decision be overturned and his immediate reinstatement to the Winter Games. Alternatively, he should be given a provisional start under the supervision of the Cas until a verdict is reached. His goal is to take part in the skeleton competition after all.
However, the first two runs were already completed on Thursday. The medal decision with runs three and four is planned for this evening from 7.30 pm.
"Of course it's difficult for me now to understand how we can implement this," Heraskewytsch replied before the hearing when asked how he could still get into the competition. Perhaps the first two runs would have to be canceled or he himself would have to compete in several runs in one day, said the Ukrainian.
-
Olympic visit becomes the thief's undoing
A trip to the Winter Olympics in Italy has become the undoing of a criminal ice hockey fan from Slovakia. The 44-year-old man was arrested at a campsite on the outskirts of Milan because he had been the subject of an arrest warrant in Italy since 2010. At that time, he had been sentenced to prison by a court in Bolzano for a series of thefts from stores.
According to Italian media reports, the Slovakian, who had already put on a jersey in the national colors for Slovakia's game against Finland in the new ice hockey arena in Milan, was taken completely by surprise by the arrest. He did not even resist. His next destination was not the sports hall, but prison, where he must now serve a remaining sentence of almost a year.
The police tracked down the Slovakian from near Bratislava because he had entered his name in the accommodation register. Incidentally, the game ended 4:1 in Slovakia's favor.
-
The most important Olympic news
-
The medal table