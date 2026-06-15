The ZSC Lions have announced the departure of forward Alessandro Segafredo. The Italian player with a Swiss license will be replaced by Joshua Fahrni, who is coming from Langnau.

Alessandro Segafredo (No. 17, right) will no longer be celebrating in a ZSC Lions jersey.

Due to a lack of playing time (eight games in the National League last season), 21-year-old Segafredo is moving to the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers to really kickstart his career in Switzerland’s top ice hockey league.

To offset his departure, the Zurich-based team has signed 23-year-old Joshua Fahrni, who failed to score a point in 20 games for the SCL Tigers last season. Fahrni previously played in Bern and was hampered by an injury in Langnau. Now he will try to regain his form on the Lions’ roster.