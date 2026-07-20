Following Vingegaard's crash and withdrawal, a debate has erupted at the Tour over nighttime drug testing. The peloton is showing solidarity with the Dane. There is even some questionable support coming from the U.S.

Jonas Vingegaard said he did not want to “speculate” on the cause of his disastrous crash. And yet, the Danish cycling star did just that when, fresh out of the shower, he issued a brief statement in front of the team hotel “Ferme du Lac” in Thyez, thereby further fueling the heated debate over nighttime doping tests at the Tour de France.

Vingegaard had crashed on Stage 15 and suffered a broken collarbone. The night before, he had been woken up by doping control officials. Was the two-time Tour champion from Denmark perhaps lacking concentration when the mishap occurred at the roundabout? “I suppose you could say it certainly didn’t help. Whether that was the reason, I wouldn’t dare to speculate. It may well have played a role,” Vingegaard told the Danish broadcaster TV2.

Peloton Shows Solidarity with Vingegaard

In any case, there was a huge outcry among the stars of the sport. “Inhumane,” “a disgrace,” “disrespectful!”—even the two biggest rivals, Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel, were quick to show solidarity with the Dane.

Even Lance Armstrong—the biggest doping offender in cycling history—weighed in from off-camera. “They knocked on the door and woke him up in the middle of the Tour de France. 2 a.m.—that’s a human rights issue. I’m speechless,” Armstrong said on his podcast “The Move,” even though the Texan is certainly not the best advocate for today’s generation.

Two-time Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel had strong words to say after his stage victory. “All I can say is that it’s pretty disrespectful to wake the riders up in the middle of the night. Checks at 2:00 and 5:00 in the morning are something we as riders really can’t accept. It’s simply inhumane to rip us out of our sleep in the middle of the night,” said the Belgian, describing the events as a “disgrace.”

Nighttime Checks on Vingegaard and Pogacar

Evenepoel slept well on Saturday night. Vingegaard, however, had someone knock on his door at 2:00 a.m., and Tadej Pogacar had someone knock at 5:00 a.m. “After a night of ruined sleep, maybe that’s why. His Tour is ruined. It’s really sad,” said Pogacar, the man in the yellow jersey, adding: “Sleep is important. The body’s recovery is crucial. If you lose even a little bit of concentration... And that stretch through the village was really dangerous.”

Doping tests generally take place between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. Although nighttime doping tests have also been possible since 2016, they are subject to stricter guidelines—for example, when there are specific grounds for suspicion. The tests were conducted by the International Testing Agency (ITA). According to the Dutch Visma team, the ITA carried out these tests on the instructions of or with the authorization of the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD).

Lipowitz understands the frustration

Germany’s rising star, Florian Lipowitz, understands his rivals’ frustration. “Of course, there are a ton of checks during the Tour, and I don’t think any team is spared. Of course, it’s perhaps less convenient in the morning before such a tough stage. We got back to the hotel really late yesterday, and then, of course, every minute of sleep counts,” said last year’s third-place finisher. Nighttime checks are “not exactly ideal” in that situation.

Evenepoel is calling on the riders' union, the CPA, to intervene. He says he won't put up with this kind of thing. “That’s pretty disrespectful. To be honest, if that had happened to me, I’d send my team out tonight to wake up the people responsible at 3:00 a.m. as well and let them experience firsthand what it’s like—and take blood samples from them in the middle of the night.”

Wiggins's Confusion

Armstrong discussed the events on his show with former British Tour winner Bradley Wiggins and his former key domestique George Hincapie. The trio speculated that, after the long transfer on the previous stage, Vingegaard probably didn’t get to bed until 1:00 a.m. “He had just fallen asleep, and an hour later he was woken up again. I mean, we all agree that’s not right, don’t we?” said Wiggins.

In any case, Vingegaard’s dream is over. “Of course, it’s very disappointing for us that it turned out this way and that the Tour is ending like this. But that’s just how cycling is. Fortunately, it’s just a broken collarbone,” said the Dane, adding, “There’s no point in getting down on yourself. That just makes everything worse.”