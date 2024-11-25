Mikaela Shiffrin wins her 99th race in the World Cup in Gurgl. Picture: KEYSTONE

The Ski World Cup is switching continents: after three weekends in Europe, the pros are traveling to North America. Mikaela Shiffrin and Manuel Feller are frowning.

Linus Hämmerli

After the competitions in Europe, World Cup races will take place in North America in December.

Technical specialists in the men's event make the journey for a single giant slalom. For Manuel Feller, this effort is disproportionately high.

Mikaela Shiffrin also criticizes the hardships of the journey. "It's really hard on the body and mind." She suggests combining the competitions in Gurgl and Sölden. Show more

Sölden, Levi, Gurgl and now North America - the athletes in the Ski World Cup not only cover a lot of kilometers on snow, but also in the air - and that right at the start of the season.

This fact has met with criticism from some ski stars, especially Manuel Feller and Mikaela Shiffrin. After the race weekend in Gurgl, Feller said that he was now "unfortunately going to America" (via kurier.at). For a single race, mind you.

The effort involved was disproportionately high for him. The only downer for the Austrian: "The slope in Beaver Creek suits me." He knows that he can be fast there. A total of three men's races will take place over the weekend of December 6-8. A giant slalom, a super-G and a downhill.

Lots of traveling, little rest - Shiffrin makes a suggestion

For the women, the North American trip first goes to Killington. This will be followed by competitions in Mont-Tremblant and Beaver Creek. Unlike the men, Shiffrin and co. will be on the other side of the Atlantic for three weeks.

Nevertheless, according to "kurier.at", she also criticizes the hardships of the journey: "My honest opinion is: It's challenging to be in Sölden, then Levi, then back in Gurgl and then in Killington. It's really hard on the body and the mind." The change of continent is an additional burden, leaving little room for recovery.

Shiffrin's concrete suggestion: The races in Gurgl and Sölden should take place on the following weekends. Firstly, it would make more ecological sense, and secondly, the physical strain on the athletes could be reduced.

Merging the races in Gurgl and Sölden in 2026?

According to the head of the races in Gurgl, Alban Scheiber, a merger with the races in Sölden is feasible. "Sölden would move back a little, we would move forward a little, but not much. If the decision is made, we could certainly make it work in 2026."

However, the athletes' focus is now on their stays in North America. Next weekend, the women's giant slalom will take place in Killington, followed by the men's race in Beaver Creek a week later.