Camille Rast finished directly behind the podium in the first run. KEYSTONE

Camille Rast and Wendy Holdener are keeping their chances of a podium place in the Olympic slalom alive. The duo are in 4th and 5th place in the intermediate classification of the first run, with Mikaela Shiffrin in a commanding lead.

Sandro Zappella

In addition to the American, Germany's Lena Dürr and, surprisingly, Sweden's Cornelia Öhlund were also faster than the two Swiss racers. Rast and Holdener, who is classified at the same time as Öhlund's compatriot Anna Swenn Larsson, are 5 and 16 hundredths behind Öhlund in third place respectively.

The other two skiers in the Swiss-Ski quartet were unable to keep up with their teammates. Mélanie Meillard lost almost two seconds to Shiffrin, Eliane Christen two and a half seconds.

Rast, who didn't have a good word to say about the mostly flat course in the run-up to the event and spoke of a junior race, and Holdener have it in their hands to prevent the Swiss alpine women's team from going without a medal at these Games thanks to their good starting position. The last time this happened was 16 years ago.

Shiffrin also remained without a medal among the five rings for a long time - far too long for her standards. She has not finished in the top three in the last eight Olympic races. Now the American has taken the first (big) step in her showpiece discipline to end this bad streak and become Olympic champion in the slalom for the second time. Shiffrin leads the intermediate rankings with a lead of 82 hundredths over Dürr.