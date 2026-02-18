Camille Rast and Wendy Holdener are keeping their chances of a podium place in the Olympic slalom alive. The duo are in 4th and 5th place in the intermediate classification of the first run, with Mikaela Shiffrin in a commanding lead.
In addition to the American, Germany's Lena Dürr and, surprisingly, Sweden's Cornelia Öhlund were also faster than the two Swiss racers. Rast and Holdener, who is classified at the same time as Öhlund's compatriot Anna Swenn Larsson, are 5 and 16 hundredths behind Öhlund in third place respectively.
The other two skiers in the Swiss-Ski quartet were unable to keep up with their teammates. Mélanie Meillard lost almost two seconds to Shiffrin, Eliane Christen two and a half seconds.
Rast, who didn't have a good word to say about the mostly flat course in the run-up to the event and spoke of a junior race, and Holdener have it in their hands to prevent the Swiss alpine women's team from going without a medal at these Games thanks to their good starting position. The last time this happened was 16 years ago.
Shiffrin also remained without a medal among the five rings for a long time - far too long for her standards. She has not finished in the top three in the last eight Olympic races. Now the American has taken the first (big) step in her showpiece discipline to end this bad streak and become Olympic champion in the slalom for the second time. Shiffrin leads the intermediate rankings with a lead of 82 hundredths over Dürr.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
The top 15 after the 1st run
-
Starting number 30
Nina O'Brien
The American skier threads in exactly the same place as Ando before her.
-
Start number 29
Asa Ando
The Japanese skier threads in the middle section of the combination.
-
Starting number 28
Mina Fürst Holtmann
The Norwegian was able to impress with 6th place in the giant slalom. It will be difficult to repeat this result in today's slalom. She is 2.33 seconds behind.
-
Starting number 27
Lisa Hörhager
And the fourth Austrian can't deliver today either. Hörhager loses three seconds after making a big mistake.
-
Start number 26
Ana Bucik Jogan
The Slovenian is 2.76 seconds behind. That's only 20th place.
-
Start number 25
Caitlin McFarlane
A good run by the Frenchwoman. 1.75 seconds behind, the fastest run since start number 12.
-
Start number 24
Martina Peterlini
The Italian loses 2.54 seconds. The gap is slowly leveling off in this area.
-
Start number 23
Petra Vlhova
The Slovakian is finally back from her serious injury. However, she is still not back to her old self. Vlhova loses almost three seconds.
-
Start number 22
Hanna Aronsson Elfmann
The Swede risks too much and is eliminated.
-
Starting number 21
Marie Lamure
The Frenchwoman is clearly better than the racers in front of her, but she makes a mistake at the end and also loses almost two seconds.
-
Start number 20
Katharina Gallhuber
The third Austrian is also unable to keep up with the best times. Gallhuber is over 2.5 seconds behind at the finish.
-
Start number 19
Eliane Christen
The fourth and last Swiss racer in the first run. Christen is unfortunately a little slow today and finishes 2.5 seconds behind.
-
Start number 18
Laurence St-Germain
The Canadian is close to the start and is also over two seconds behind.
-
Start number 17
Dzenifera Germane
The Latvian gets caught up and is eliminated.
-
Start number 16
Lara Della Mea
Two seconds behind, the Italian falls far behind. It's going to be very difficult for the Italian medal dream.
-
Start number 15
Marion Chevrier
The Frenchwoman is the first skier to drop out.
-
Race number 14
Melanie Meillard
The third Swiss racer at the start makes a mistake in front of the course and loses a lot of time as a result. At the finish it's almost two seconds.
-
Start number 13
Cornelia Oehlund
A top run from the 20-year-old. The pig takes third place from Rast, exactly one second behind Shiffrin.
-
Start number 12
Anna Swenn-Larsson
The Swede proves that good runs are still possible here. Swenn-Larsson is tied with Holdener for 4th place - strong!
-
Starting number 11
Zrinka Ljutic
The Croatian has been in a creative crisis for months. It's not working today either, Ljutic is over 2 seconds behind.
-
Start number 10
Emma Aicher
The German loses 1.32 seconds to Shiffrin, but only 28 hundredths of a second to Rast in third place. The battle for the medals is getting very close.
-
Start number 9
Sara Hector
The Swede is not really getting into the rhythm. She is 1.71 seconds behind the unleashed Shiffrin.
-
Start number 8
Katharina Huber
The second Austrian is also clearly unable to keep up with the best. Huber loses over 1.5 seconds and is classified in 6th place.
-
Starting number 7
Shiffrin
The American favorite is skiing in a world of her own here. Shiffrin is the fastest in all sectors and takes the lead by a whopping 0.82 seconds. Wow, that was really strong!
-
Starting number 6
Lena Dürr
The German skier takes the lead with a superb run and is another 0.23 seconds faster than Camille Rast.
-
Start number 5
Wendy Holdener
A spotless performance from Wendy Holdener. At the finish she is 0.11 seconds behind Camille Rast, so we have a Swiss double lead!
-
Start number 4
Katharina Truppe
The Austrian with a solid run, 0.59 seconds behind Camille Rast at the finish.
-
Start number 3
Camille Rast
Like Moltzan before her, the Swiss skier gets off to a good start. The Swiss skier does not make any major mistakes, but also loses some of her lead. At the finish, however, she is 0.21 seconds faster than Colturi and takes the lead.
-
Start number 2
Paula Moltzan
The American takes over half a second off Colturi in the top section of the course. But then she makes two big mistakes and crosses the finish line over 1.5 seconds behind.
-
Starting number 1
Lara Colturi
The Italian, who is competing for Albania, is the first to venture onto the course, which has a somewhat special setting today. A somewhat unusual combination in the middle section has already caused a stir during the inspection. This is no problem for Colturi, she gets through without making any mistakes.
-
The start list
The Swiss women are at the start today with the numbers 3 (Rast), 5 (Holdener), 14 (Meillard) and 19 (Christen).
-
Rast and Holdener as Swiss trump cards
Camille Rast and Wendy Holdener are the second and third best slalom racers of the winter behind the dominator Mikaela Shiffrin. Both have already proven their strength at major events: A year ago at the World Championships in Saalbach, Rast triumphed ahead of Holdener. Holdener, for her part, already has five Olympic medals to her name.
-
Welcome ...
... to the last alpine ski race at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The women's slalom will be the final event and offers the Swiss women the chance to avoid a medal-less Winter Games after all. The last time this happened was in Vancouver in 2010.