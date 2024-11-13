After winning last year, Mikaela Shiffrin accepts her prize in Levi. Picture: Keystone

On Saturday, Mikaela Shiffrin wants to write slalom history with her eighth triumph in Levi. Even before the race, the US-American is fulfilling a childhood wish in Finland.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The slalom specialists start the new World Cup winter on Saturday. In the absence of Petra Vlhova, Mikaela Shiffrin is the big favorite.

Every year, the winner of Levi "wins" a reindeer and gets to give it a name. Record holder Shiffrin already owns a small herd of seven reindeer.

However, Shiffrin experiences a first highlight in Finland even before the start of the race, as she reveals on Instagram. Show more

Four world championship titles, eight small crystal globes and 60 World Cup victories - dominator Mikaela Shiffrin's slalom record is impressive. In the past World Cup winter, the US American won seven out of eleven races in this discipline. No wonder Shiffrin is also considered to be the big hunted in the upcoming slalom season.

The first slalom of the new World Cup winter is scheduled for Saturday in Levi. With seven victories, Shiffrin will start in Finland as the record holder - and will at least keep the record this year. For Petra Vlhova, who is hot on the heels of the American with six triumphs, the competition comes too soon after a cruciate ligament rupture.

An eighth reindeer?

Shiffrin, on the other hand, is aiming for her eighth triumph in Lapland, where the winner "wins" a reindeer and gets to give it a name. Last year, for example, the serial winner opted for "Grogu" after some deliberation. And if the bookmakers have their way, the top favorite will soon have to search for a name for the eighth time.

However, Shiffrin will experience her first highlight in Finland even before the start of the race. "It's been my wish to see the Northern Lights for 20 years," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram on Monday and announced under a published video: "Tonight it finally happened."

