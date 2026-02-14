Fiala's Swiss teammates watched the scene shortly before the end, visibly in shock. Picture: Keystone

Switzerland experiences a bitter evening in Milan in the duel with gold favorite Canada. Not only did they lose their second group game 1:5, they also lost Kevin Fiala for the rest of the Olympic tournament.

Twenty years after the "Miracle of Turin" and the 2:0 victory against Canada, the next Olympic moment that had been hoped for failed to materialize. Many Swiss fans had been eagerly awaiting this duel with the record Olympic champions. After all, it's not every day that you meet a team in which Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, two absolutely exceptional players, compete together on the biggest stage in sport. But the hoped-for Swiss coup came to nothing. The Canadians lived up to their role as favorites, while the Swiss sold themselves dearly.

What will be remembered, however, is not so much one of the top-class goals, a cracking check or one of Akira Schmid's strong saves in the Swiss goal. What will be remembered from this game is the injury to Kevin Fiala. The Los Angeles Kings forward fell to the ground injured with just over three minutes remaining in the game and had to be carried off on a stretcher. The Santagiulia Arena, which was sold out with 11,510 spectators and loudly dominated by Swiss fans, suddenly fell silent.

A shock

"He tried to make a move at the blue line and twisted his ankle," said a visibly shaken Patrick Fischer shortly after midnight about the scene in which Canada's Tom Wilson fell on Fiala's leg in a duel. The national coach had already indicated that he feared a more serious injury. Confirmation followed at half past one on Saturday night: An injury to his lower leg means Fiala is out of the tournament early.

With Fiala, Switzerland has lost an important key player. The 2024 World Championship MVP is the Los Angeles Kings' second-highest scorer this season with 40 points and a key player in the battle for a playoff spot. "It's a shock," said Jonas Siegenthaler on the loss of his teammate. "He's one of our biggest leaders on the ice." Whether the injury also means the end of the season for Fiala or jeopardizes his participation in the home World Championships in May is still unclear.

McDavid knocks out Glauser

One thing was clear: to beat a team of this caliber, the Swiss would have needed a perfect evening. However, they failed to do so, partly due to the class of the Canadians, whose top stars impressed with both speed and physical play. After trailing 2-0 early on, Switzerland also had to accept the loss of defender Andrea Glauser (suspected concussion) and center Denis Malgin (shoulder injury) in the opening period.

With a little more luck - for example if Philipp Kurashev had converted one of his chances to make it 2:3 shortly before the second break or Nino Niederreiter's shot in the 47th minute had not landed on the post - the result could have been friendlier from a Swiss perspective. In view of the even goal difference, however, it is likely to be difficult to qualify directly for the quarter-finals as the best second-placed team in the group.

On Sunday against the Czech Republic

"Now we have to get our heads together quickly so that we're ready to face the Czech Republic on Sunday," said captain Roman Josi. The more points Switzerland pick up in the group phase, the lower their opponents will be ranked in Tuesday's round of 16.

"It's important that we stay together as a team," added national coach Patrick Fischer. "We have to get over this setback. It's not easy for all of us emotionally. But that's life. We'll get back up and look for solutions so that we're ready against the Czech Republic."

