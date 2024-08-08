  1. Residential Customers
Serious fall in the steeplechase final Shocking moment - Girma comes to a halt shortly before the finish line

dpa

8.8.2024 - 09:26

There is a serious fall in the battle for the steeplechase medals. The spectators give the world record holder a cheer of encouragement. The other top favorite wins.

dpa

8.8.2024 - 09:26

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Scary moment in Paris at the Olympic 3000 meter steeplechase final: Lamecha Girma remains motionless after a fall.
  • After minutes of treatment on the track, the Ethiopian was taken out of the stadium. The all-clear has now been given.
  • The victory goes to Soufiane El Bakkali from Morocco.
Show more

The Olympic 3000 meter steeplechase final was overshadowed by a serious fall. Co-favorite Lamecha Girma from Ethiopia fell at the third-to-last obstacle around 200 meters before the finish and then remained motionless on the ground. The 23-year-old got his back leg caught at full speed and crashed over onto the track.

Gesticulating, helpers ran over and tended to the world record holder. After a few minutes of treatment, he was taken out of the Stade de France to the cheers of the spectators. A neck brace was visible on Girma's neck. According to the French sports newspaper "L'Equipe", which referred to the Ethiopian team, Girma was conscious and able to speak.

Anxious seconds and minutes for Lamecha Girma after his fall.
Anxious seconds and minutes for Lamecha Girma after his fall.
imago

Moroccan wins

While Girma lay on the ground, the competitors delivered a thrilling finish. Gold went to Soufiane El Bakkali. The Moroccan won in 8:06.05 minutes ahead of the surprisingly brisk American Kenneth Rooks, who was 36 hundredths of a second slower. Abraham Kibiwot from Kenya came third.

Olympic ticker. Swiss women's relay team in the final ++ German heptathlete injured on the run-in

Olympic tickerSwiss women's relay team in the final ++ German heptathlete injured on the run-in

But everyone's thoughts were with Girma. On Thursday night, a photo of the Ethiopian smiling in hospital made the rounds on the internet. According to his coach, Girma is doing well under the circumstances.

