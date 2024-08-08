There is a serious fall in the battle for the steeplechase medals. The spectators give the world record holder a cheer of encouragement. The other top favorite wins.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Scary moment in Paris at the Olympic 3000 meter steeplechase final: Lamecha Girma remains motionless after a fall.

After minutes of treatment on the track, the Ethiopian was taken out of the stadium. The all-clear has now been given.

The victory goes to Soufiane El Bakkali from Morocco. Show more

The Olympic 3000 meter steeplechase final was overshadowed by a serious fall. Co-favorite Lamecha Girma from Ethiopia fell at the third-to-last obstacle around 200 meters before the finish and then remained motionless on the ground. The 23-year-old got his back leg caught at full speed and crashed over onto the track.

Gesticulating, helpers ran over and tended to the world record holder. After a few minutes of treatment, he was taken out of the Stade de France to the cheers of the spectators. A neck brace was visible on Girma's neck. According to the French sports newspaper "L'Equipe", which referred to the Ethiopian team, Girma was conscious and able to speak.

Moroccan wins

While Girma lay on the ground, the competitors delivered a thrilling finish. Gold went to Soufiane El Bakkali. The Moroccan won in 8:06.05 minutes ahead of the surprisingly brisk American Kenneth Rooks, who was 36 hundredths of a second slower. Abraham Kibiwot from Kenya came third.

But everyone's thoughts were with Girma. On Thursday night, a photo of the Ethiopian smiling in hospital made the rounds on the internet. According to his coach, Girma is doing well under the circumstances.

Happy to hear Lamecha Girma 🇪🇹 has regained consciousness after the painful fall in 3000m Steeplechase final in Paris Olympic Games👇🏾



Photo Courtesy#Paris2024Olympics #ParisOlympics #kenya #Ethiopia #olympics2024 #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/6SYITqIPvd — Kenya One Sports 🇰🇪 (@TonnyKe11) August 8, 2024

