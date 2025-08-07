Can't believe her luck: Canada's young star Victoria Mboko Keystone

Canada's shooting star Victoria Mboko (WTA 85) continues to amaze in Montreal. The 18-year-old has sensationally reached the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in her home country.

Mboko, who made it into the main draw thanks to a wild card, continued her winning run in the semi-final with a 1:6, 7:5 and 7:6 (7:4) against the former Wimbledon winner Yelena Rybakina (WTA 12) from Kazakhstan. Even a fall in the deciding set and pain in her wrist could not stop the teenager.

The Canadian, who started the 2025 season outside the top 300, will now face four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka (WTA 49) in the final. The Japanese player won her semi-final against Clara Tauson (WTA 19) from Denmark 6:2, 7:6 (9:7) and is aiming for her first tournament win on the WTA Tour since 2021.