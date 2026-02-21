  1. Residential Customers
Horrific accident at the Olympics Short-tracker is hit in the face by a blade and taken off the ice bleeding

dpa

21.2.2026 - 08:29

Hit by a blade: Polish skater taken off the ice bleeding - Gallery
Hit by a blade: Polish skater taken off the ice bleeding - Gallery. Kamila Sellier lies on the ice after a serious fall.

Kamila Sellier lies on the ice after a serious fall.

Image: dpa

Hit by a blade: Polish skater taken off the ice bleeding - Gallery. Kamila Sellier falls in her white jersey and is hit by the blade of the skate of the American skater in front of her.

Kamila Sellier falls in her white jersey and is hit by the blade of the skate of the American skater in front of her.

Image: dpa

Hit by a blade: Polish skater taken off the ice bleeding - Gallery. Kamila Sellier from Poland is treated on the ice.

Kamila Sellier from Poland is treated on the ice.

Image: dpa

Hit by a blade: Polish skater taken off the ice bleeding - Gallery. A screen is set up after the accident.

A screen is set up after the accident.

Image: KEYSTONE

Hit by a blade: Polish skater taken off the ice bleeding - Gallery. Her face is covered in blood.

Her face is covered in blood.

Image: KEYSTONE

Hit by a blade: Polish skater taken off the ice bleeding - Gallery. Finally, Kamila Sellier is taken off the ice and gestures to the audience.

Finally, Kamila Sellier is taken off the ice and gestures to the audience.

Image: dpa

A fall in the Olympic short track event has bloody consequences. Kamila Sellier from Poland is hit in the face by an opponent's blade after a fall.

DPA

21.02.2026, 08:29

21.02.2026, 08:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Polish short-tracker Kamila Sellier is seriously injured in the Olympic quarter-final race over 1500 meters.
  • She is hit in the face by a blade.
  • The race in Milan is stopped immediately, Sellier receives medical treatment on the ice, is stitched up and then taken to hospital.
Show more

Poland's Kamila Sellier suffered a bloody injury to her face when she was hit by an opponent's blade in a bad fall in the short track at the Olympics in Italy. The 25-year-old fell in the quarter-finals of the 1500 meters in Milan. She skidded across the ice so badly that she was hit under the left eye by the rear edge of the blade of the American Kristen Santos-Griswold, who was still skating. The race was stopped immediately.

Helpers shield the injured athlete

Sellier was treated on the ice for several minutes and helpers shielded her with a white tarpaulin. She was secured on a stretcher and wheeled off the ice to the applause of the spectators. She gave a thumbs up as she did so.

According to Polish officials, Sellier's eye is okay. She received stitches to the wound in the arena and was taken to hospital for further examinations. A trail of blood initially remained on the ice.

The American Santos-Griswold was disqualified, as was Sellier, because they had both pushed shortly before the accident. Italy's top star Arianna Fontana was also involved in the crash. Only four athletes were left at the restart, the 14-time Olympic medal winner reached the semi-finals and shortly afterwards the final.

Hours before the competition, she posted a video on Instagram asking the question: Is it safe? Her answer: 50:50. Little did she know that she would be taken away seriously injured shortly afterwards.

