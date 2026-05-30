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350 meters from the hotel Shortest commute: Ice field hockey team practically lives on the ice

Michael Wegmann

30.5.2026

Another unique feature of this home World Championship for our ice hockey stars is the short journey from the hotel to the stadium. Some walk the 350 meters by bus, others on foot. blue News has followed Josi & Co. on their way to work.

30.05.2026, 12:15

For around two and a half weeks, the Swiss ice hockey team has been staying at the Mercure Zurich City hotel in Altstetten - just a stone's throw from the SwissLife Arena. The distance from the hotel to the stadium is 350 meters.

On match day, each player can decide how to get to the stadium. On foot or by bus. But there is one rule. "If you walk, you have to arrive at the same time as the bus at the latest. The procedure always remains the same and is always adapted to the kick-off times," explains Nati media manager Finn Sulzer when asked by blue Sport.

Ecstasy in the marquee. The drama in the 1st period against Sweden - told by 1600 Swiss fans

Ecstasy in the marqueeThe drama in the 1st period against Sweden - told by 1600 Swiss fans

The players' decision depends on their personal routine. "The reasons for this vary, for example some prefer a quieter pre-match routine and want to be on site earlier or want to avoid the large crowds of fans around the stadium," says Sulzer.

Perhaps the uncomplicated arrival is one of the reasons for the flawless record at the home World Cup so far. After eight wins in eight games, there is certainly no reason for change. And so, ahead of their ninth appearance, each player will decide for themselves how they will cover the half kilometer to the stadium.

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