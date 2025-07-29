  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Günthör's successful coach Shot putter Jean-Pierre Egger died

SDA

29.7.2025 - 14:59

Jean-Pierre Egger in action: in 1977, he won one of his nine Swiss shot put championship titles.
Jean-Pierre Egger in action: in 1977, he won one of his nine Swiss shot put championship titles.
Picture: Keystone

Long-time shot putter Jean-Pierre Egger dies at the age of 81. In addition to winning a total of twelve Swiss championship titles, the man from Neuchâtel also enjoyed great success as Werner Günthör's coach.

Keystone-SDA

29.07.2025, 14:59

29.07.2025, 16:03

Jean-Pierre Egger's death was announced on the Facebook page of "athletics-champions", an association of current and former Swiss athletics champions. Employees of the Federal Office of Sport, who were in contact with the Eggers family, confirmed the death at the request of Keystone-SDA.

As an active shot putter, Jean-Pierre Egger took part in the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal and the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow. He also won nine national championship titles in the shot put and three more in the discus throw.

The man from Neuchâtel subsequently rose to greater fame as a coach. Under his aegis, Werner Günthör became world champion three times and came third at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. Egger was also responsible for strength training for the Alinghi sailing team, football clubs such as Grasshoppers and various other sports.

More from the department

Tour de France Femmes. Zanetti eighth in Wiebes' sprint victory

Tour de France FemmesZanetti eighth in Wiebes' sprint victory

No signs of life recognizable. Former biathlete Laura Dahlmeier seriously injured in a mountain accident

No signs of life recognizableFormer biathlete Laura Dahlmeier seriously injured in a mountain accident

Cycling. Tadej Pogacar skips Vuelta

CyclingTadej Pogacar skips Vuelta