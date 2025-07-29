Jean-Pierre Egger in action: in 1977, he won one of his nine Swiss shot put championship titles. Picture: Keystone

Long-time shot putter Jean-Pierre Egger dies at the age of 81. In addition to winning a total of twelve Swiss championship titles, the man from Neuchâtel also enjoyed great success as Werner Günthör's coach.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Jean-Pierre Egger's death was announced on the Facebook page of "athletics-champions", an association of current and former Swiss athletics champions. Employees of the Federal Office of Sport, who were in contact with the Eggers family, confirmed the death at the request of Keystone-SDA.

As an active shot putter, Jean-Pierre Egger took part in the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal and the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow. He also won nine national championship titles in the shot put and three more in the discus throw.

The man from Neuchâtel subsequently rose to greater fame as a coach. Under his aegis, Werner Günthör became world champion three times and came third at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. Egger was also responsible for strength training for the Alinghi sailing team, football clubs such as Grasshoppers and various other sports.