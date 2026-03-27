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Cancellation for Monte Carlo Shoulder continues to cause Djokovic problems

SDA

27.3.2026 - 18:48

Full commitment from Novak Djokovic.
Full commitment from Novak Djokovic.
Keystone

Novak Djokovic has canceled his participation in the Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo. This was announced by the organizers of the clay court tournament without giving the reasons for the cancellation.

Keystone-SDA

27.03.2026, 18:48

27.03.2026, 18:51

Novak Djokovic has canceled his participation in the Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo. This was announced by the organizers of the clay court tournament without giving the reasons for the cancellation.

Djokovic, currently number 3 in the world rankings, has already won the tournament in the principality, which begins on April 5 and traditionally heralds the start of the clay court season in Europe, twice.

After losing the final at the Australian Open, Djokovic was most recently eliminated in the last 16 of the Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells against last year's British winner Jack Draper. The Grand Slam record winner had to withdraw from the following tournament in Miami due to an injury to his right shoulder.

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