Pius Schwizer is no longer a member of the Swiss elite show jumping squad. Keystone

Swiss show jumping rider Pius Schwizer is no longer a member of the Swiss elite show jumping squad with immediate effect.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 63-year-old has been suspended indefinitely by the Swiss Equestrian selection committee due to the legal proceedings against the rider that have become known in the media, as announced by the association.

Schwizer has been in financial difficulties for several years and is facing claims from creditors amounting to around 600,000 Swiss francs. Last week, a police operation took place on Schwizer's farm in Oensingen. The Solothurn cantonal police removed several horses belonging to the 2008 Olympic bronze medal winner.

According to Swiss Equestrian, Schwizer's current situation means that he can no longer represent Switzerland at the highest level as a member of the Swiss elite squad and his decision is based on the squad agreement signed by the rider, the applicable regulations and the values represented by the association. As a member of the Swiss team, Schwizer only just missed out on the podium in mid-July with fourth place in the Nations' Cup at the five-star CSIO in Falsterbo, Sweden.

Although he is no longer a member of the elite squad, Pius Schwizer is still allowed to take part in national and international competitions on an individual basis.