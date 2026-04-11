Jannik Sinner reaches the final for the first time in his adopted home of Monte Carlo Keystone

The Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo will see a dream final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. On Sunday it's also about the number 1.

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The two dominators of the men's tour did not show any weakness in the semi-finals. Carlos Alcaraz ended Monegasque Valentin Vacherot's (ATP 23) dream of winning at home. The 22-year-old Spaniard prevailed 6:4, 6:4.

Jannik Sinner gave world number 3 Alexander Zverev no chance. The 6:1, 6:4 was Sinner's ninth win in a row against the German in the last three and a half years. In general, the 24-year-old Italian is in enviable form. After the "Sunshine Double" in Indian Wells and Miami, he is the first player since Novak Djokovic in 2015 to reach the final in the first three Masters 1000 tournaments of the year.

Now he has the chance to replace Alcaraz as the number 1 in the world rankings again on Sunday from 3.00 pm. The Spaniard must defend his points from last year's victory, while Sinner missed the tournament due to his three-month doping ban. The South Tyrolean is in the final for the first time in his adopted home of Monaco.