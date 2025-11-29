  1. Residential Customers
From 11.00 a.m. in the livestream Showdown in Abu Dhabi: Who will be crowned SailGP Champion 2025?

Tobias Benz

29.11.2025

The grand finale of the SailGP takes place on Saturday.
KEYSTONE

The last SailGP of the season will see the ultimate showdown in Abu Dhabi. Who will be crowned Champion 2025 in the Grand Final? Follow the first race day from 11.00 a.m. in the livestream via blue Zoom.

29.11.2025, 09:00

29.11.2025, 09:59

After a year full of top-class events around the globe, the twelve rival SailGP teams have traveled to Abu Dhabi to compete one last time - and crown a winner. The standings ahead of the big showdown are as follows.

The ranking before the final event in Abu Dhabi.
Picture: SailGP

How does the season finale work?

In Abu Dhabi, all 12 teams will compete in six exciting fleet races over two days (Saturday and Sunday, both live on blue Zoom from 11:00 a.m.).

The aim of these races is to collect as many points as possible: ten points for a race win, nine for second place, eight for third place and so on. The teams that finish 11th and 12th receive no points. At the end of the fleet races, teams are awarded event points, which determine the overall standings for the event and the event winner.

At the end, the three teams at the top of the leaderboard move on to the so-called "Grand Final", where they compete against each other in a single race where it's all or nothing. The rules are simple: the first team to cross the finish line wins the title and pockets 2 million dollars in prize money as well as a lot of glory.

Of the twelve teams, four still have a chance of reaching the grand final before the final event in Abu Dhabi: Emirates GBR (Great Britain), the Black Foils (New Zealand), the Bonds Flying Roos (Australia) and Los Gallos (Spain). Unfortunately, Switzerland, which is currently in 8th place in the ranking, is not one of them.

