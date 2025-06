Dario Lillo secures overall victory at Bike Revolution 2025. KEYSTONE

Luca Schätti takes the day's victory in the elite men's race in Davos, Dario Lillo is crowned overall winner of Bike Revolution 2025 in second place. Ramona Forchini wins the women's race.

Andreas Lunghi

Luca Schätti wins the day, Dario Lillo is the overall winner

Ramona Forchini triumphs in the elite women's race

More videos from the department