The final of the Bike Revolution 2025 is coming up in Davos. Ramona Forchini wins the women's race, the men's race starts at 14.10. Watch it live here.

Andreas Lunghi

The final race of the Bike Revolution 2025 will take place in Davos on June 29. The women will start at 12.10 pm and the men will start at 2.10 pm. You can be there live exclusively on blue Zoom!

Showdown for the men

In the Elite Men category, the eagerly awaited showdown begins at 2.10 pm: Dario Lillo (Giant Factory Offroad Team) and Marcel Guerrini (BIXS Performance Race Team) travel to Graubünden tied on points with 500 points each. Guerrini already triumphed at the season opener in Huttwil, while Lillo countered with consistently strong performances and podium finishes. A thrilling direct duel is guaranteed on the demanding course in Davos.

Ramona Forchini triumphs in the elite women's race

More videos from the department