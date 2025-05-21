Searching for his good form from last year on his favorite surface: Alexander Zverev Keystone

Like Novak Djokovic in Geneva, Alexander Zverev also wants to gain confidence for the French Open in Hamburg. But that goes wrong.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a relaxed two-set victory on Monday, the world number three failed to reach the round of 16 at the 500 tournament. He lost 3:6, 6:4, 6:7 (5:7) to Frenchman Alexandre Müller (ATP 40) with a heavy defeat.

"For the fact that I threw up 37 times and had a fever of 39.4 degrees all night, it was actually quite okay," said the Hamburg native, summing up his bitter elimination from his home tournament, which marked the next setback on his favorite surface.

The 2021 Olympic champion is currently miles away from the form of last year, when he only had to concede defeat to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in five sets in the final in Paris. "I hope I get well again quickly now," said Zverev four days before the start of the French Open.