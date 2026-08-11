Simon Ehammer secured Switzerland's first medal at the European Championships in Birmingham. The Appenzell native won silver in the long jump with a leap of 8.29 meters.

Ehammer adds yet another highlight to his 2026 competitive season, which he kicked off with an indoor world record in the heptathlon and continued with impressive Swiss records in the long jump and decathlon.

The Appenzell long jump was of a high standard, as there was a strong headwind. The victory went to Miltiadis Tentouglou of Greece with a jump of 8.44 m.

Ditaji Kambundji Narrowly Misses a Medal

Meanwhile, Ditaji Kambundji narrowly missed the podium. The 2025 Tokyo World Champion finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 12.75 seconds. She was just two hundredths of a second shy of a medal.

Nadine Visser wins gold with a time of 12.67 seconds. The thousandths of a second make the difference for the Dutch athlete. Second-place finisher Pia Skrzyszowska clocked the same time. The bronze goes to France's Leaticia Bapté.