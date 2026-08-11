Simon Ehammer breaks the spell for Swiss Athletics at the European Championships in Birmingham. He wins silver in the long jump with a leap of 8.29 meters. Meanwhile, Ditaji Kambundji narrowly misses the bronze.

Ehammer's performance deserves high praise, as he achieved that distance despite a strong headwind. The Swiss record holder was in top form. Only Miltiadis Tentouglou of Greece, who has long dominated the event, outperformed him with a jump of 8.44 m.

The athlete from Appenzell added yet another crown to his 2026 competitive season, which he had kicked off with an indoor world record in the heptathlon and continued with top-tier Swiss records in the long jump and decathlon.

The timing was perfect. Ehammer had only returned to competition on Monday for the qualifying round after recovering from a thigh strain and taking an extended break from competition. He recovered from the injury just in time. This allowed him to expand his medal collection at major outdoor elite events to four: European Championship silver and bronze in 2022 (decathlon) and 2024 (long jump), as well as a World Championship bronze in 2022 (long jump), already adorn his list of achievements; indoors as a heptathlete, he has been world champion twice and runner-up once at global competitions.

Another nail-biter against Switzerland, decided by a hundredth of a second

Ditaji Kambundji narrowly missed a medal, just as Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey had done the day before in the 100-meter race. The 2025 Tokyo World Champion finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 12.75 seconds. She fell short of a medal by two hundredths of a second.

Nadine Visser won the gold medal with a time of 12.67 seconds. The thousandths of a second made the difference for the Dutch athlete. Second-place finisher Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland posted the same time. The bronze medal went to Leaticia Bapté of France.

The Bern native’s performance is only disappointing at first glance. Given her recent history, a fourth-place finish actually feels like a success. Ditaji Kambundji has only competed in her fourth and fifth outdoor races this season. The 24-year-old had been out of competition since the end of May, and a month ago she also suffered a thigh strain.

Although Kambundji was considered one of the favorites on paper, she isn’t in top form right now. She barely made it to the final, finishing eighth. But when it came down to the medals, she was able to step it up a notch in true Kambundji fashion. After finishing fourth at the World Indoor Championships in Torun, she came away empty-handed for the second time this year, but the defeat this summer weighs less heavily than the one in the winter.