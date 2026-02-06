Noé Roth wins the silver medal in the Olympic aerials final in Livigno. The 25-year-old from Zug comes second, just behind China's Wang Xindi. Pirmin Werner finished in 5th place after a botched landing.

Roth received 131.58 points for his perfectly executed back double full-double-full-full jump - just 1.02 points behind Wang. Bronze also went to China with Li Tianma. The last Swiss Olympic medal in aerials was won by Olympic champion Evelyne Roth in Turin in 2006.

"It's incredible and mega nice. I've been working towards this for the last four years and to be standing here now holding the medal in my hands means so much to me. I feel joy, pride and actually all the positive emotions at once. It's very cool to be following in my mom's footsteps (Colette Brand won bronze in aerials in Nagano in 1998 - ed.).