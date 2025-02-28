Simon Amman outdoes one of the World Championship rookies - Gallery Indestructible: Although he hasn't been competing for medals for some time now, Simon Ammann will be starting his 13th World Championships on Saturday evening. Image: Keystone For 20-year-old Yanick Wasser, on the other hand, it will be his first title competition with the "big boys". Image: Keystone Junior Juri Kesseli will be left behind, at least for the time being. Image: Keystone The biggest Swiss trump card: Gregor Deschwanden. Image: Keystone In the wide midfield during training: Killian Peier, 2019 World Championship bronze medal winner. Image: Keystone Simon Amman outdoes one of the World Championship rookies - Gallery Indestructible: Although he hasn't been competing for medals for some time now, Simon Ammann will be starting his 13th World Championships on Saturday evening. Image: Keystone For 20-year-old Yanick Wasser, on the other hand, it will be his first title competition with the "big boys". Image: Keystone Junior Juri Kesseli will be left behind, at least for the time being. Image: Keystone The biggest Swiss trump card: Gregor Deschwanden. Image: Keystone In the wide midfield during training: Killian Peier, 2019 World Championship bronze medal winner. Image: Keystone

Simon Ammann qualifies for his 13th World Championships. To do so, he first has to put a much younger team-mate in his place in Trondheim. But the oldie is not really convincing.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The constellation is very special. On the one hand, 43-year-old Simon Ammann, who is taking part in the World Championships for no less than the 13th time. On the other side are two newcomers to the World Championships, just over and just under 20 years old respectively. When they were born, Ammann was already a double Olympic champion. Now this unequal trio had to fight for two starting places on the normal hill in Trondheim. With the better end for the veteran.

In the rain in Trondheim, 20-year-old Yanick Wasser confidently secured his ticket for Saturday evening's qualification. The St. Gallen native from the Linth region was the best of the trio in both training jumps that counted towards the internal selection. Ammann was only 1.4 points ahead of Juri Kesseli, who finished fifth at the Junior World Championships.

No return to Sapporo

Therefore, in the middle of a season that has not gone at all to his liking, the four-time Olympic champion will now be taking part in his 13th World Championships. Before training, the Toggenburg native was cautiously optimistic. "It's actually good for me that I have to be awake from the start and have things together," he said. With an appealing start and two 30th places in the World Cup, he had already fulfilled the - not very strict - selection criteria at the beginning of December, but then fell into a deep hole.

"After the summer, I hoped that my jumps would be worth more," admits Ammann. After he failed to qualify for the competition at the start of the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, on the hill where he celebrated two of his 23 World Cup victories, he was "quite angry" and had to admit to himself that "nothing was possible and I had to go back to the drawing board". Since then, he has not competed at the highest level, but has also failed to get back on track in the second-class Continental Cup. Most recently, Ammann would have liked to have traveled to the World Cup in Sapporo, where he won World Championship gold and silver 18 (!) years ago, but the coaches did not grant him this privilege.

Like a white sheet

In training sessions in Kandersteg and most recently Oslo, however, the veteran regained at least a little confidence. That was enough for him to assert himself in the Swiss team. He now wants to approach Trondheim like a white sheet, Amman had announced.

However, both he and Yanick Wasser need an exploit to reach the second round of the top 30. Although the 20-year-old from Benken only half fulfilled the selection criteria (28th place), he was nevertheless taken along to Norway after the coach's decision and will now make his World Championship debut.

Kesseli from Lucerne, who got a taste for the sport after jumping from a temporary hill at the Verkehrshaus, will then get a second chance on the large hill with the team and individual competitions. Gregor Deschwanden and Killian Peier are likely to be seeded for the mixed event with two men and two women.

Deschwanden fresh again

The Vaud native, 2019 World Championship bronze medallist on the large hill, finished in midfield in training, while Deschwanden showed an upward trend with a 5th place at the end.

The 34-year-old from Lucerne made a brilliant start to the season with four podium finishes and never finished lower than 11th until the end of January. After that, however, he suddenly weakened. "In the end, the trips to Japan and the USA took more energy than expected. It was tough, also in terms of results."

After a weekend off, Deschwanden now feels ready for top results again. "At the World Championships, you have to go in at full throttle, full of conviction," he says. He wants to significantly improve on his best results at major events, a 14th place at both the 2014 Olympic Games and the 2015 World Championships.