Simon Ammann failed to gather decisive arguments for his eighth Olympic participation in Oberstdorf and Garmisch-Partenkirchen

The Four Hills Tournament does not provide complete clarity with regard to the Swiss Olympic selection. Three of the four tickets are undisputed, a quartet is fighting for the last starting place.

The Four Hills Tournament, which ended on Tuesday, served as a good yardstick for the selectors. All four competitions took place under comparable, fair conditions, which made an objective internal comparison possible. An overview.

Two men are seeded

Sandro Hauswirth is the biggest internal winner of this tour from a Swiss perspective. The 25-year-old from Gstaad scored his first World Cup points in mid-December and has delivered consistently ever since. Things clicked for him late on, but with lasting effect. Four finals, regular points, no upward outliers, but no downward outliers either: Hauswirth is jumping consistently at a level that is clearly worthy of the Olympics. He is appreciated in the team for this development because it symbolizes perseverance. Hauswirth fought for a long time to catch up and is now receiving the reward he deserves for his perseverance.

Gregor Deschwanden was already set as an Olympic candidate before the tour. Although the Lucerne native has not reached the form of last year, he is - apart from the misfires in Engelberg and most recently in Bischofshofen - reliably in the points. His greatest asset remains his potential. If he gets his act together, Deschwanden will be able to jump right up front.

Ammann fights for last ticket

After the tour, the number of Olympic starting places for Switzerland will be clear. Swiss-Ski is allowed to send three jumpers to northern Italy, so the internal pressure for the last ticket is correspondingly high.

One quartet is in consideration. Simon Ammann, Killian Peier, Felix Trunz and Juri Kesseli have already fulfilled half the limit thanks to their results in the summer and - with the exception of Peier - confirmed this in the winter with a top 25 finish. However, none of them have forced their way in yet. Ammann and Kesseli failed to make the most of their chances in Oberstdorf and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, while Peier and Trunz did not make a lasting impression in Innsbruck and Bischofshofen.

Two decisive competition weekends remain for the quartet. Peier and Trunz will travel with the World Cup to Zakopane, where a jumping competition is scheduled for next Sunday. Ammann and Kesseli will compete in the Continental Cup in Sapporo, where they will jump twice in the World Cup the following week.

It remains to be seen who will actually be allowed to jump on January 17 and 18 - as well as the question of whether Deschwanden or Hauswirth will forgo the trip to Japan. One thing is clear: the results in Sapporo will decide, the ski flying competition a week later in Oberstdorf has little relevance with regard to the Olympic selection.

Sina Arnet fixed

In the women's event, Sina Arnet is clearly on course. She met the requirements early on and is confirming her form with regular rankings in the points. Most recently, the athlete from Engelberg finished 29th in Villach on Tuesday.

Theoretically, with two men and one woman who have fulfilled the individual limit, Switzerland could nominate a second jumper with a view to the mixed jumping event, which is an Olympic event. However, neither Simone Buff nor Rea Kindlimann are currently close enough to represent Switzerland at Olympic level. Without a significant leap in performance over the next two weeks, an additional women's ticket seems to make little sense.