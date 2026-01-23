Simon Ehammer is setting new standards in 2026. Although an injury has set him back slightly, he is still aiming for his next European Championship medal in the long jump in Birmingham. The qualifying round is scheduled for Monday.

At the World Championships in Tokyo a year ago, Simon Ehammer finished fourth in the long jump, missing a medal by three centimeters. In the decathlon, he failed to clear the starting height of 1.93 m in the high jump—the fourth event—and withdrew from the competition afterward. Karl Wyler, a member of the coaching staff, said to him afterward: “Maybe I’m not the right coach for you anymore.” Ehammer: He said that at that moment, Wyler was speaking purely out of emotion, “and that confirmed to me once again that he is the right coach for me, because he feels my pain just as much as I do. That’s really something special.”

In any case, continuing their collaboration has paid off. Ehammer is stronger this year than ever before. At the World Indoor Championships in Torun in March, the 26-year-old from Appenzell not only won gold in the heptathlon, but also set a world record. At the end of May, at the prestigious Götzis Combined Events Meeting, he won the decathlon, improving his own Swiss record by 203 points to set the world’s best performance of the year at 8,778 points. At the same time, he improved his national record in the long jump by six centimeters to 8.51 m.

A Lot of Scope in 2025

What does he see as the main reasons for his outstanding performances? On the one hand, consistency; on the other hand, the year 2025 was another very productive one. “We trained very extensively. Aside from the highlight competitions, we didn’t do much specific competition preparation. I felt really sharp and fit at just a few competitions,” says Ehammer. He’s now reaping the benefits of that foundation.

Because the decathlon in Birmingham begins one day after the long jump final, Ehammer had to choose one discipline. When he announced his decision in favor of the long jump at the end of June, he was also leading the world rankings for that event. Since then, two-time Greek Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou has achieved two better jumps (8.61 and 8.66 m) than Ehammer.

“Götzis was the highlight of my career as a decathlete. It means more to me than a European Championship title in the decathlon.” That’s why he actually feels he’s already won his European Championship gold medal in the decathlon but not yet in the long jump, Ehammer explained to the Keystone-SDA news agency when discussing his decision. He emphasized: “I don’t think I could have made the wrong decision, because the competition in both disciplines is extremely strong at the European level right now.”

Setback in July

However, Ehammer suffered a setback on July 10 at the Diamond League meet in Monaco. On his third jump, he felt a twinge in his right hamstring upon landing and subsequently withdrew from the competition. It later turned out that it was not just muscle stiffness, but a mild strain with a small tear in a muscle fiber. As a precaution, he therefore decided to sit out the Top Athletics Lucerne meet as well as the Swiss Championships in Zurich.

After Monaco, he took a three-day break, after which he traveled to the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center in Salzburg for three days, where he completed the first few critical days of his rehab under ideal conditions and drew up a plan leading up to the European Championships to “make good use of the time without getting impatient or overconfident.” “Of course, I would have preferred things to have gone differently, but on the other hand, I have to say there could hardly have been a better time for this, if it had to happen.” After all, he had exactly one month until Monday’s long jump qualifying round to steadily increase his speed and optimize his jumping technique. That’s why he’s convinced that the setback won’t have any major consequences.

Ehammer isn’t one to set limits for himself. He dreams of one day breaking the nine-meter mark in the long jump. Based on his form before the injury, a jump of around 8.60 m is realistic for him. When he set his Swiss record of 8.51 m, he lost ten centimeters on the takeoff board, and his flight phase wasn’t perfect either. “But at these distances, it’s the details that determine whether I can make another jump into that range.” In any case: “I want to win gold, but I’ll be very happy just to come home with a medal.” It would be his third European Championship podium finish, following silver in the decathlon in 2022 and bronze in the long jump in 2024.