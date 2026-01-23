Simon Ehammer has advanced to Tuesday night's long jump final. The athlete from Appenzell recorded a jump of 8.10 m in the qualifying round.

Despite strongly shifting winds, Ehammer cleared the bar perfectly on his first attempt. That spared him the anxiety, since he failed to clear the bar on his next two attempts.

In the Swiss athlete’s case, the main question was whether he had fully recovered from the hamstring strain he suffered a month ago. From the outside, it appears that he has. Ehammer didn’t hold back, took three runs, and showed no signs of being hampered. For the Italian Mattia Furlani, however, things don’t look good. The world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, who has struggled with injuries all season, withdrew from the qualifying round.

In the battle for the medals, however, Ehammer will need to pull off a remarkable feat. The defending champion, Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, is considered the favorite. A few other athletes have also achieved jumps of over 8.30 m.

Below expectations

Miryam Mazenauer, competing in the shot put, finished with a throw of 16.55 m—about one meter short of her personal best—and fell well short of qualifying for Monday night’s top-12 final. A throw of 17.62 m would have been required. The 800-meter runners Ivan Pelizza (1:49.24) and Roman Wipfli (1:46.52) were eliminated in the heats.

Two More Swiss Women Advance to the 100-Meter Semifinals

Salomé Kora and Nathacha Kouni will compete in the 100-meter semifinals on Monday evening. Their times of 11.19 (wind speed 1.8 m/s) and 11.31 (no wind) were fast enough to qualify. The top 12 on the season’s best list—including Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey—will enter the competition as seeded runners starting in the semifinals.