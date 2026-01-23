Despite strongly shifting winds, the 26-year-old cleared the bar perfectly on his first attempt. That spared him the anxiety, since he failed to clear the bar on his next two attempts.

In the Swiss athlete’s case, the main question was whether he had fully recovered from the hamstring strain he suffered a month ago. At least from the outside, it appeared that he had. Ehammer didn’t hold back, taking three runs, and there was no sign of any handicap. For the Italian Mattia Furlani, on the other hand, things don’t look good. The world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, who has struggled with injuries all season, withdrew from the qualifying round.

In the battle for medals, Ehammer—who finished 7th in the qualifying round—will need to pull off a major upset, even without Furlani as an opponent. The defending champion, Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, is considered the favorite. A few other athletes have also recorded jumps of over 8.30 m.

Spitz is the only one in the 400-meter semifinals

Of the Swiss 400-meter runners who competed in the national championships—or even the trials—only Lionel Spitz made an impression by advancing to the semifinals. The Zurich native clocked 45.70 seconds, the sixth-fastest time among runners outside the top 12 who have qualified for Tuesday’s semifinals. Ricky Petrucciani (46.14) and Haydn Brotschi (46.89) fell well short of qualifying.

Lena Wernli has also advanced to the semifinals in the 400-meter hurdles.

Below expectations

Miryam Mazenauer, competing in the shot put, finished with a throw of 16.55 m—about one meter short of her personal best—and fell well short of qualifying for Monday evening’s top-12 final. A throw of 17.62 m would have been required. The 800-meter runners Ivan Pelizza (1:49.24) and Roman Wipfli (1:46.52) were eliminated in the heats. Jepthé Vogel (18.15 m) and Stefan Wieland (18.61) also failed to advance in the shot put. Yasmin Giger couldn’t get into her stride in the 400-meter hurdles (56.57), and Annina Fahr (57.99) also fell short of her personal best.

Two More Swiss Women Advance to the 100-Meter Semifinals

Salomé Kora and Nathacha Kouni will compete in the 100-meter semifinals on Monday evening. Their times of 11.19 (wind speed 1.8 m/s) and 11.31 (no wind) were fast enough to qualify. The top 12 on the season’s best list—including Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey—will enter the competition as seeded runners starting in the semifinals.