Despite strongly shifting winds, the 26-year-old cleared the bar perfectly on his first attempt. That spared him the anxiety, since he failed to clear the bar on his next two attempts.

In the Swiss athlete’s case, the main question was whether he had fully recovered from the hamstring strain he suffered a month ago. At least from the outside, it appeared that he had. Ehammer didn’t hold back, taking three runs, and there was no sign of any handicap. For the Italian Mattia Furlani, on the other hand, things don’t look good. The world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, who has struggled with injuries all season, withdrew from the qualifying round.

In the battle for medals, Ehammer—who finished 7th in the qualifying round—will need to pull off a major upset, even without Furlani as an opponent. The defending champion, Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, is considered the favorite. A few other athletes have also recorded jumps of over 8.30 m.

Spitz is the only one in the 400-meter semifinals

Of the Swiss 400-meter runners who competed in the national championships—or even the trials—only Lionel Spitz made an impression by advancing to the semifinals. The Zurich native clocked 45.70 seconds, the sixth-fastest time among runners outside the top 12 who have qualified for Tuesday’s semifinals. Ricky Petrucciani (46.14) and Haydn Brotschi (46.89) fell well short of qualifying.

Among the many Swiss athletes who competed in the heats or qualifying rounds on Monday, Lena Wernli in the 400-meter hurdles and Larissa Bertényi in the hurdle sprint were also successful —World champion Ditaji Kambundji is seeded for Tuesday evening’s semifinals as one of the top 12 on the season’s best list. Nathacha Kouni also advanced to the next round in the 100-meter dash.

The Netherlands Kicks Off with a Double Victory

The first set of medals at the European Championships in Birmingham was awarded in the women’s shot put. The Netherlands took gold and silver with Jessica Schilder and Jorinde van Klinken. Since Germany’s Yemisi Mabry finished in third place, the same three women stood on the podium in the same order as they did at Rome 2024.

Two More Swiss Women Advance to the 100-Meter Semifinals

Salomé Kora and Nathacha Kouni will compete in the 100-meter semifinals on Monday evening. Their times of 11.19 (wind speed 1.8 m/s) and 11.31 (no wind) were fast enough. The top 12 on the season’s best list—including Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey—will enter the competition as seeded runners starting in the semifinals.