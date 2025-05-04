The twelfth Wings for Life World Run took place in Zug on Sunday. Numerous Swiss sports stars also took part. You can now watch the race again in the stream.

Jan Arnet

At the Wings for Life World Run, all participants worldwide start at the same time. Whether you are a professional, amateur or beginner runner - it's not speed that counts here, but working together for a good cause. There is no classic finish line: instead, 30 minutes after the start, the "Catcher Car" takes up the chase and gradually catches up with everyone - runners and wheelchair users alike.

All entry fees and donations go 100 percent to spinal cord research. The big goal: to cure paraplegia.

Ranking list "Wings for Life World Run" (global) Winner men: Jo Fukuda, 71.67 km

Winner women: Esther Pfeiffer, 59.03 km

Click here for the complete ranking

Ranking list "Wings for Life World Run" (Zug) 1st Domen Hafner, Slovenia (Men overall: 20th)

2. Niklas Sjöblom, Sweden (Men overall: 22nd)

3rd Raphael Josef, Switzerland (men overall: 32nd)

Franziska Huwyler-Inauen, Switzerland (women overall: 10th)

Click here for the complete ranking

On Sunday, Japan's Jo Fukuda ran the longest in Fukuoka. He managed 71.67 km in the end. The women's race was won by Esther Pfeiffer from Germany with 59.03 km. Her husband Hendrik Pfeiffer won the race in Munich with 66.74 km.

In Switzerland, the run took place in Zug. The Slovenian Domen Hafner won the men's race with 60.47 km. Franzsika Huwyler-Inauen from Switzerland won the women's race with 50.24 km.

In addition to the ultramarathon athletes, numerous Swiss sports stars also took part in Zug. Simon Ehammer, who managed 49.12 km, made a big impression. Marco Odermatt, Franjo von Allmen and Daniela Ryf were also among those taking part.

These Swiss sports celebrities were at the start Marco Odermatt: no result available

Max Heinzer: 8.31 km

Jérémie Heitz: 16.14 km

Judith Wyder: no result available

Simon Ehammer: 49.12 km

Noé Roth: no result available

Simon Stricker: 30.26 km

Daniela Ryf: 23.16 km

Nicolas Hojac: 28.55 km

Maxime Chabloz: 5.34 km

Franjo von Allmen: 23.15 km

Anouk Vergé-Dépré: 5.16 km

Zoé Vergé-Dépré: 5.16 km

Heinz Frei: no result available

