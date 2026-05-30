Simon Ehammer is in record mood in 2026. At the all-around meeting in Götzis, he improves the Swiss record in the long jump to 8.51 m. Day 1 of the decathlon also goes perfectly.

In his exploit, which caused amazement far beyond the all-around family, he flew 6 cm further than in 2022, also in Vorarlberg at the time. The man from Appenzell benefited from a slight tailwind of 1.0 m/s, but he did not hit the bar perfectly.

8.51 m is not only a world record in an all-around competition, but also the annual world best among the specialists. No athlete has ever broken the 8.50 mark in 2026, neither indoors nor outdoors. Ehammer scored 1194 points for the flight - also a record. Never before has a decathlete achieved such a high score in one discipline.

"Four years ago, the jump to 8.45 was an exploit that completely overwhelmed me. This time I could imagine the 8.51, I have visualized such a jump several times," the record man told SRF in an interview on the course.

Ehammer, who broke the world indoor record in the heptathlon in Torun, Poland, in March, is also on a record-breaking mission in Vorarlberg. He wants to improve the Swiss record in the decathlon of 8575 points. Having already done very well in the 100 m race - 10.41 seconds is his second-best time - the 26-year-old seems unstoppable.

After the long jump, the shot put and the 400 m run also went according to plan. He only missed out on a few centimeters in the high jump. With a half-time total of 4762 points, Ehammer has a reserve of 142 points. If he succeeds on the second day, the total should be over 8700 points. A prestigious victory in Götzis is also possible.

Annik Kälin also top

Annik Kälin is only slightly behind Ehammer and showed a strong first day in the heptathlon. The Olympic fourth-placed athlete is practically as good as she was at the Olympic Games in Paris, where she scored 6639 points. The athlete from Graubünden is in second place in the intermediate rankings; Sunday begins with her top discipline, the long jump.