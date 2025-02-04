  1. Residential Customers
Former world number one Simona Halep retires

SDA

4.2.2025 - 21:29

Now focusing on other goals: Simona Halep.
Keystone

Former world number one Simona Halep from Romania has announced the end of her career.

Keystone-SDA

04.02.2025, 21:29

04.02.2025, 21:35

The 33-year-old announced the decision after losing 1:6, 1:6 to Italy's Lucia Bronzetti in the first round of her home tournament in Cluj. Simona Halep won the French Open in 2018, the Wimbledon tournament in 2019 and earned prize money of over 40 million dollars.

In October 2022, Halep was provisionally suspended due to a positive doping test. Following irregularities in her blood passport, she was banned in September 2023 until October 2026. However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) shortened the ban to nine months and the Romanian was eligible to play again from March 2024.

"I'm a very realistic person. I know what work you have to do. My brain and my body don't allow that anymore. I'm so fulfilled professionally that the decision was easy for me," said Simona Halep, who is struggling with knee problems, among other things.

