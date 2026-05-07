Simona Waltert also reaches the 2nd round in Rome. Keystone

Simona Waltert reaches the 2nd round of a WTA 1000 tournament for the second time. The Grisons qualifier defeated the Ukrainian Yulia Starodubtseva in three sets in Rome.

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Waltert, ranked 34 places behind Starodubtseva in the world rankings at number 91, did not let the good starting position she had established the day before slip away with a 7:5, 4:6, 6:1 win. The first duel between the two had to be interrupted on Wednesday due to rain at 4:1 in favor of the Swiss and after 2 hours and 50 minutes of play. After resuming hours later, Waltert did not hesitate for long. After six minutes, she had secured victory.

Waltert, who already made it through the first round of the main draw as a qualifier at the last category 1000 tournament in Madrid, will now face American Hailey Baptiste for the first time. The number 25 in the ranking caused a stir in Madrid by advancing to the semi-finals. On her way to the last four, she knocked out Belinda Bencic and world number one Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus, among others.